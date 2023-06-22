WWE Wrestler Veer Mahaan Blasts Adipurush Makers For Hurting Sentiments

Indian-origin WWE superstar Rinku Singh Rajput aka Veer Mahaan has lashed out at the makers of Adipurush, calling the film an improper representation of Hindu mythology. Expressing his feelings about the mythological epic, Veer Mahaan dropped a video of himself on Instagram. During the face-cam session, Veer Mahaan sent a stern notice to people behind Adipurush, saying the makers of the film have played with the sentiment of Hinduism as the portrayals of Lord Ram, Sita and Hanuman were far from their characters in the Ramayana. With controversy around the film growing day by day, Veer Mahaan’s video caught significant traction from his Instagram follower base.

The controversy around Adipurush has refused to settle down since the Om Raut directorial hit the silver screen on June 16. Fans were left miffed with the Central Board of Film Certification for giving it clearance for its release despite having improper representation of Hindu deities. From cringe dialogue to below-par VFX, the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer has been heavily criticised for every aspect.

The growing discontent over the Adipurush’s plot has not been limited to India. Groups in Nepal have raised their voices demanding a ban on Adipurush’s screening. Manoj Muntashir, the dialogue writer of the movie, had to seek protection from Mumbai Police after receiving death threats from Kshatriya Karni Sena at a press conference held in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

