'Better Than a Lot of Us': Tennis Fraternity Jumps to Zhang Shuai's Side After Appalling Budapest Grand Prix Incident

Chinese tennis star Zhang Shuai had to endure an appalling incident of injustice at the Budapest Grand Prix as he opted to retire from her game against 20-year-old Hungarian payer Amarissa Kiara Toth.

Shuai’s forehand winner in the first set with the game balanced at 5 games each was called ‘out’ incorrectly and as the Chinese player took the issue up with the umpire, Kiara walked up to the spot and erased the mark of the ball from the court.

Following the impasse, the world number 28-ranked Shuai decided to withdraw from the game in disgust but showed her class by going on to shake the hand of the opponent and the umpire despite suffering grave injustice.

“All efforts on practice was wrong , because when you wanted hitting closer to the line , even touched the line still OUT ….. I love you guys and all girls who supporting me and standing my side", Shuai wrote on Twitter following the incident.

Following the appalling incident, the tennis fraternity has rushed out in support of the 34-year-old Chinese star.

Two-time Wimbledon finalist and Tunisian superstar Ons Jabeur wrote, “All the support to Shuai. This is not acceptable."

Australian tennis player Daria Saville wrote, “zero respect for this Toth girl. ZERO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I am so so so mad. I feel so bad for Shuai :("

Saville also shared another post that read, “Toth “won" this point and “won" this match but her reputation is ruined……….."

Saville’s compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic posted a tweet that read, “Absolutely disgusting behaviour. Shuai is a better person than a lot of us for shaking the ref and that girl’s hand. But then again it’s Shuai we are talking about, ofc she did."

Puerto Rican player Monica Puig shared a post that read, “It’s disgusting. Seeing Shuai on the bench made me so sad. She didn’t deserve that."

French star Caroline Garcia tweeted, “We All know what kind girl you are @zhangshuai121. Take care of yourself"

Maria Sakkari posted a tweet that read, “@zhangshuai121 is the nicest player on the tour!! That Toth girl should be banned from the tour"

“A lot of players /fans have such warm messages, love you guys and really appreciated again. Move forward stay strong", Shuai’s follow up tweet read.