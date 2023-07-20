Zhang Shuai Pulls Out of Budapest Grand Prix Following Act of Deceit by Opponent

Chinese Tennis star Zhang Shuai had to suffer an unjust loss against local opponent Amarissa Kiara Toth during the ongoing edition of the Hungarian Open in Budapest.

The WTA 28 ranked player had to surrender a walkover following her argument with the umpire after she was robbed off a point in her game against the 20-year-old opponent.

Advertisement

With the first set level at 5 games apiece and the score in the eleventh game also tied at 15 each, Shuai sent a crosscourt forehand that bounces inside the bounds but was called out by the umpire.

When the 34-year-old player complained about the same to the middleman, she was boo-ed by the crowd and eventually carded a withdrawal from the fixture.

What was even more appalling was the fact that Toth erased the bounce mark while Shuai was raising the issue with the umpire.

The 20-year-old walked up to the spot where the ball had bounced and erased the mark with her feet as Shuai asked her opponent to leave the trace of the bounce as it was.

Following the incident, the Chinese player had to concede defeat and was whistled by the fans present at the court as Toth raised her hands in celebration of the cheap win.