Zurich Diamond League 2023: Neeraj Chopra And Murali Sreeshankar in Action in Switzerland Leg of Meet

After a stupendous performance at the World Athletics Championships, Neeraj Chopra will be looking to continue his sublime run in the Zurich Diamond League. Chopra, who was recently crowned world champion in Budapest, will compete in the Diamond League’s men’s javelin throw event on Thursday. Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Chopra came up with an astounding 88.17-metre effort to become the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships.

Apart from Chopra, Indian fans will pin their hopes on long jumper Murali Sreeshankar to claim a piece of silverware at the Zurich Diamond League. The upcoming event in Zurich will mark the 11th leg of the Diamond League 2023 season.

Chopra, who holds the national javelin throw record of 89.94m, won the Diamond League last year. The 25-year-old had clinched the title at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, where he will be aiming to defend his championship once again this Thursday.

A resounding performance at the World Athletics Championships will certainly offer Chopra a much-needed boost ahead of the Zurich Diamond League 2023. Chopra will now head into the competition having remained unbeaten in the season so far. Before becoming the world champion, Chopra won two Diamond League meetings in Doha and Lausanne.

At the World Athletics Championships, Neeraj Chopra claimed his maiden global championship title. With this, he became only the third athlete to win both Olympic medal and World Championships titles.