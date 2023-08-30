Zurich Diamond League 2023: When And Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra, Murali Sreeshankar In Action

Fresh off a gold medal win at the World Athletics Championships, India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is now ready for the Zurich Diamond League. Along with Neeraj, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be seen in action at the event, which is the 11th leg of the ongoing Diamond League season. The Zurich Letzigrund stadium will host the track and field competition.

Neeraj earlier prevailed in the first two javelin throw events of the league in Doha and Lausanne. He skipped the Monaco edition in July to concentrate on the World Athletics Championship. The preparation yielded results when Neeraj Chopra became the world champion with an 88.17-meter throw. He will look to continue the impressive run at Zurich in a bid to bag his third Diamond League medal of the 2023 season. He is currently third in the men’s javelin throw qualifying standings with 16 points.

Meanwhile, the Zurich leg will be Sreeshankar’s third Diamond League appearance this season. He finished third and fourth respectively in the Pair and Lausanne legs earlier. Sreeshankar, however, failed to match the expectations in the World Athletics Championship, suffering elimination from the qualifying round. The 24-year-old will hope to bounce back at Zurich where he will be up against top players like reigning Diamond League champions Miltiadis Tentoglou and former Olympic bronze medalist Simon Ehammer.

Ahead of the Zurich Diamond League 2023; here is all you need to know about the event:

On what date the Zurich Diamond League 2023 will take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s event is scheduled to take place at 12:12 a.m. IST on September 1. Long-jumper Murali Sreeshankar will take the field at the Zurich Diamond League 2023 on August 31 and his event will start at 11:54 pm IST.

Where will the Zurich Diamond League 2023 be held?

The Zurich Diamond League 2023 will be held at Zurich Letzigrund Stadium in Switzerland.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Zurich Diamond League 2023?

The Zurich Diamond League 2023 will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Zurich Diamond League 2023?