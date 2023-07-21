An exciting new Samsung Galaxy Tab line will debut at Galaxy Unpacked on July 26, 2023! Here’s how to catch the launch live and pre-reserve your units today

If there’s one name that’s synonymous with premium and flagship Android tablets, it has to be Samsung and its Galaxy Tab S Series. With its stunning 14.6" Super AMOLED display, impossibly thin form factor, and the fantastic S Pen — which doesn’t have to be purchased separately, by the way — last year’s Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is still the benchmark tablet for 2023. The rest of the Tab S Series is remarkable too.

What’s more exciting is that Samsung is expected to unveil a brand-new Premium Tab at Galaxy Unpacked on July 26, 2023. How Samsung intends to one-up an already superlative design we don’t know, but judging by the past, this launch is sure to be an exciting one.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Series already set a high bar

Stunning displays, build quality, and premium design aside, the thing that really stood out with the previous Galaxy Tab S line was the software ecosystem and the sheer versatility that Samsung tablets offered. The screens and Dolby Atmos speakers meant that entertainment was best-in-class, the responsive S Pen opened up use-cases for digital artists, and Dex support meant that these simple tablets could also be used as workstations anytime, anywhere. Toss in expandable memory, an app-packed Galaxy Store, and all-day battery life, and you had the recipe for the perfect tablet already in Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Other standout features include support for 4K video from the selfie camera (with auto-tracking support to ensure that you are always at the centre of your meetings), and a deep tie-in with an extensive ecosystem of Samsung devices, including the Galaxy phones, Buds, and Watch. These tablets didn’t just offer a premium experience unlike any other, they raised the bar so high that others have yet to catch up.

And again, this is the experience that Samsung will be improving upon when they unveil their new tablets on July 26!

Pre-reserve now for early delivery and exciting offers

If, like us, you’re already sold on the idea of the new Galaxy Tab series from Samsung, you can head here to pre-reserve your next-gen tablet today! All you do is pay a refundable deposit of Rs 1,999 to guarantee that you’ll get your device as soon as possible. Pre-reserve offers include Rs 5,000 in benefits and 10% cashback with select bank cards. These offers are also available offline at select Samsung retailers.