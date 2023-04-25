Debt can cause a lot of stress and worry, especially if you have to keep track of several loans or credit card payments. Your financial standing may suffer, and it might even have an impact on your short and long-term financial objectives. EMIs may dry up your savings and the high-interest rates can further increase the burden of debt. In such a case, the option of getting a long-term personal loan to consolidate your debt may be your best bet.

Consolidating your debt with a personal loan entails taking out a new loan to pay off all other forms of loans, such as credit card overdue balances, short-term consumer durable loans, medical costs, etc. With a personal loan for debt consolidation, you only have to make one monthly payment towards your personal loan rather than juggling several payments on different due dates. As a result, your finances might be streamlined making it simpler for you to manage your bills.

Here are several benefits of consolidating your debt with a personal loan:

Avoid paying penalties

Credit cards are extremely convenient because they eliminate the need to pay cash in advance. However, you must settle your credit card balance before the due date to ensure that you are not heavily penalised. Credit card interest rates are also typically higher than personal loan interest rates. Instead of using adding high-value loans to your credit cards, you can take out a personal loan, which will allow you to pay a lower rate of interest on your debt.

Simplify monthly payments

When you consolidate your debt with a single personal loan, you can structure your monthly instalments. You do not need to keep track of the numerous EMI due dates or worry about incurring penalties in case of late EMI payments. It is undoubtedly easier to make a single monthly loan payment as opposed to three or four separate EMIs. As its name implies, a personal loan for debt consolidation enables you to consolidate all of your EMIs into one and pay off your debt easily.

Reduced expenses

When you choose an immediate personal loan, you not only avoid defaulting on payments and saving on interest, but your monthly outflow is also likely to be reduced and as a result, you can effectively reduce expenses. Use the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan EMI Calculator to determine how you can reduce your monthly cash outflow for EMIs before getting a loan.

Improved credit score

Your credit score is affected by outstanding loans. By consolidating your debt, you can reduce your overdue payments and pay off your debt to improve your credit score. Improved CIBIL Score will give you a long-term benefit when you want to borrow money in the future.

Quicker approval and disbursal

Choosing the correct lender for a debt consolidation loan can also help you save time. NBFCs such as Bajaj Finance, provide instant approval and disbursement within 24 hours* of document verification. This speeds up your debt repayment.

If you are struggling to manage your debt with variable interest rates and due dates, a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan can be an excellent option for consolidating your debt. You can avail of a personal loan of up to Rs. 40 lakh, and the funds will be disbursed within 24 hours* of approval. In addition, you have the liberty to choose from flexible repayment tenures ranging between 6 and 84 months. Visit the Bajaj Finserv website to get a personal loan with ease.

Terms and conditions apply.

This is a Partnered Post.

