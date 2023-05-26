Breaking the Glass Ceiling, Building Green Ceilings -Tata Power women leading the energy transition in India

Women’s participation in sustainability and climate action plays a critical role in accelerating green transition across the world. Gender equality and women’s empowerment are not only fundamental human rights but also crucial components in achieving a sustainable future for our planet. According to the 2022 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report, women’s participation in green economies needs to be increased and women’s leadership role in building climate resilience needs to be encouraged globally.

The Government of India is actively promoting renewable energy adoption in the country, as seen through the incentives and policies like the Suryamitra Scheme and PLI initiatives. India is set on its path to achieving net zero by 2070. This year, we saw the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, a woman of force herself, present India’s first ever Green Budget in 2023. India is actively encouraging green energy adoption in the country and this year Rs. 10,222 crores have been allotted to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), which is a 45% hike from the earlier budget. With the Finance Minister leading the movement, Indian women have also become important stakeholders in the green energy transition.

Women in all Aspects of the Renewable Business

At Tata Power, India’s largest integrated power company, too women employees are a force to reckon with. Building a renewable ecosystem is a priority for the company as it sets up Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power. Dedicated to green and renewable energy projects to power India through clean and green energy, TPREL has been recognized as one of the largest green energy platforms in the world. However, this mammoth transition would simply not be possible without the dedicated band of women at TPREL, who are leading this transition from the forefront. Women employees work across departments and verticals in the company and are leading the company towards successfully achieving its goal of net zero by 2030, and further accelerating India’s green energy transition through their sustained efforts towards renewable energy adoption across all segments of consumers like industry, businesses, households etc.

From Human Resources to Sales to Finance and Operations, TPREL women have percolated through the conventional male-dominated layers of the power sector and become essential change-makers and leaders of green energy adoption and transition. These women have become the protagonists of the new sustainability epic in India.

Recruiting the Right Resources - Green Champions

Anupama Ratta, Head of Human Resources for Tata Power Renewable Energy Company Ltd. (TPREL) is leading the function, culture, and impact of HR across the company, to support its business goals and strategies, as well as the aspirations of employees across their offices and sites. With Tata Power’s focus on its renewable energy business, she has been at the forefront of enabling profitable business growth through capacity building. Over the last few years, she has been instrumental in building new organizational capabilities in consumer-oriented businesses such as Solar Rooftop and EV Charging.

Anupama is taking the green energy transition closer to the community through a first-of-its-kind “Earn While You Learn" programme in Vocational Education in Renewable Energy Technology, which not only provides an opportunity for young talent in remote areas to continue their education and support their families but also helps in talent retention. She has been supporting the company-wide diversity & inclusion strategy focused on promoting gender balance in a traditionally male-dominated sector. One of Anupama’s major contributions in her role as Head – HR has been partnering with key stakeholders, including government bodies, for the mobilization and skilling of rural women in solar manufacturing technologies, targeting 80% women workforce in the company’s soon-to-be-set-up 4GW module and 4GW solar cell manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, while also building employability in the region.

Facilitating Easy Financing for Easy Rooftop Adoption

For a long time, financing was considered one of the biggest barriers to solar adoption. Over the last few years, Nikita Kanodia, Head-Customer Financing, Business Development, Solar Rooftop Division has been leading the green transition in India with pioneering financing schemes. She started the Customer Financing Function for Tata Power Solar 3.5 years back in 2019, taking on the challenge of starting the function and also launching industry-first financing schemes to accelerate the adoption of Solar.

Nikita struck collaboration deals with almost all of the biggest PSUs and Private sector banks of India alike. The majority of these schemes have been successful and well-received. With her innovative financing solution idea, Nikita’s efforts have enabled Tata Power to be a pioneer in the industry, the first to have an end-to-end solar solution, including customer financing, and also enabled easy access to green energy solutions for consumers.

Nikita continues to interact with a diverse set of people to achieve her objective ranging from government officials, industry VIPs, DISCOMS, including end consumers. Nikita observes that in FY-23 almost 80% of the channel and directed business is facilitated through these financing schemes, thereby ramping up renewable energy adoption across the country.

Enterprising Change

Shweta Mathur is the Head of Enterprise Business, TPREL. She is currently heading the renewable business for the Commercial & Industrial segment. Helping this segment adopt green energy solutions is critical to fast-tracking the energy transition since they are the largest consumers of electricity in the country. By enabling them to adopt green energy solutions Swetha is not only helping in accelerating the energy transition, but is also shielding the commercial and industrial consumer against rising power tariffs and helping them gain a competitive edge through cost-effective green power.

Shweta is helping TPREL accelerate its green adoption through her experience in Business Development, Financial Management, Business Collaboration, Policy Advocacy, and Regulatory and Strategic Management. Through her effort, Shweta is also helping corporate and businesses achieve their net zero targets and is furthering the RE100 ambitions.

Making a Difference through Social Interventions

On the community front, Foram Nagori, Head CSR, TPREL is enabling several empowerment & inclusivity initiatives for communities at renewable project sites. As a synergies champion, she has been building capabilities & bridges between stakeholders; furthering access and for underserved communities, across the renewable ecosystem of Tata Power. Foram has been instrumental in launching strategic projects for capacity building to unlock employability and entrepreneurship through green job skilling across remote geographies of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh, all of which are home to large solar power plants.

She is championing the cause of upskilling and training local communities to acquire green jobs and helping them become an essential part of the green energy transition.

Change Begins at Home

Vaishnavi Prabhakaran, Head of Corporate Sustainability, Tata Power brings techno-managerial expertise to the field of Sustainability. She has been leading TPREL’s parent company, Tata Power’s sustainability efforts in the renewable sector. She is enabling the company’s Climate Action commitments of Net Zero before 2045.

Vaishnavi continues to be the driving force behind the company’s sustainability efforts towards grassland conservation across renewable project sites. Her team conducted a seasonal study monitoring all types of flora and fauna and found that the solar power plants had enabled a healthier ecosystem within plant areas as opposed to without.

Tailoring Green Solutions that Fit like a Glove

Payal Shrimal, Channel Sales Manager is known for her ability to, at a glance, assess customers’ energy needs, how many solar panels they’ll need, and the best way to fit these panels on the customers’ roofs. As an experienced sales manager with a natural talent for mental calculation, she can quickly assess electricity bills, identify potential for green energy utilization and executing solutions with remarkable speed and efficiency, thereby ensuring efficient turnaround of projects in the least possible time.

Payal’s journey in the nascent solar industry started in 2009 when a relative invited her to a remote site in Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, where a solar park was being built from scratch. Payal is proud to be contributing to the green energy transition in the country and is constantly being encouraged and admired by her peers, senior management and customers.

Tata Power women are leading the energy transition at a crucial hour in the global sustainability efforts against climate change. Women like Anupama, Nikita, Shweta, Foram, Vaishnavi, and Payal are shining examples of the power of transformation that women hold. These women are not just breaking the glass ceiling, in fact, they are building a new world, where there are only power-producing rooftops.

This is a Partnered Post.