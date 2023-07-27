Empowering Young Innovators: Inside Solve for Tomorrow Boot Camp at IIT Delhi by Samsung India

If you have the mind of a tinkerer, dreamer, inventor or innovator, there’s never been a better time to be alive. The internet makes it possible to learn everything from languages to the principles of quantum mechanics online, like-minded people can come together to solve problems together, and the world is finally ready for solutions that aren’t just coming from think tanks and universities, but increasingly, from young, intrepid innovators.

Samsung recognised this trend a while ago, and sought to empower these creators through the Solve for Tomorrow competition. Today, this competition exists in over 33 countries, and has helped thousands of young innovators and inventors go the distance with their ideas. Last year, this competition came to India for the first time.

Advertisement

This year, over 70,000 teams have participated in the competition, and of these, 30 top teams have been on a fulfilling journey to Samsung’s facilities in Bengaluru and Delhi, where they were able to spend time with their mentors. Now, the young innovators have converged at IIT Delhi for the prestigious five-day boot camp event.

Samsung India organised this boot camp in collaboration with FITT IIT Delhi and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Startup Hub. The aim is to equip the participants with essential skills and knowledge that will prove to be instrumental in shaping their solutions. This unique opportunity provides the participants with comprehensive training and mentorship, covering essential aspects such as design thinking, market research, consumer personas, and storytelling.

Ashutosh Pastor, Senior Manager & Head - Incubation at FITT-IIT Delhi, highlighted the significance of these sessions in fostering STEM learning and nurturing problem-solving skills. He’s particularly focused on helping young participants develop their problem-solving skills and gain a firsthand understanding of how to approach and solve problems effectively. Vishwa Kumaresh from TouchPad acknowledged the importance of the boot camp covering both innovation and the business side of product development: providing teams with invaluable experience that spans innovation, product design, business considerations and tips on how to run a business successfully.

The boot camp has wildly exceeded the participants’ expectations, leaving a lasting impression on them. Saibindu Domala from SwapBee described the experience as nothing short of “amazing." Yash Yadav of Stemly recognized that the challenge in the competition comes from the high level of talent among the participants and that, “that’s where the fun begins!" Shantanu Yadav from Releathered remarked on the fierce competition, but also sees it as a “great learning opportunity" for all the participants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The boot camp has succeeded in fostering an environment of growth and learning, allowing these young innovators to thrive. Pitching ideas to a panel of judges, including young Samsung employees, was a thrilling experience for the participants during the boot camp. Their presentations were met with enthusiasm and curiosity from the judging panel.

Divisha Tahiliani from Flutal was thrilled with her team’s performance, having completed their pitch on time and having answered the judges’ questions perfectly. Saibindu Domala from SwapBee is also confident that her product will secure a spot among the top 10 teams. And for Akshat Agarwal of Releathered, attending the boot camp at IIT Delhi has been nothing short of a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" that has left a lasting impression on him.

Advertisement

Overall, the bootcamp experience has been a game-changer for the participants, giving them the opportunity to consult their mentors, gain feedback, and practice skills they otherwise wouldn’t have had exposure to. It has given all the teams a huge confidence boost, in addition to giving them plenty of homework to do in refining their solutions further.

As the boot camp concludes, the participants are now eagerly awaiting the announcement of the final top 10 teams. The competition is tough, but then, so are these teams! The excitement and enthusiasm among them is downright contagious, and their collective determination to create a positive impact on the world is nothing short of inspiring. And that’s the spirit that the Solve for Tomorrow competition, a national CSR initiative by Samsung India, stands for!

Advertisement

As we head into the Top 10, stay tuned to witness the transformative ideas and solutions these teams are bringing to life at the Solve for Tomorrow competition. The journey has only just begun, and the best is yet to come.