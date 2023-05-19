Five reasons why the OPPO F23 5G is the powerhouse smartphone to beat everything this year

One glance at the spec sheet should tell you that OPPO’s tagline for the F23 5G – “flaunt your superpower" – has been chosen with good reason. This is one of the most powerful phones you can buy under 25K, and with that brilliant battery experience, eye-catching design, and that stunning OPPO Glow finish, the OPPO F23 5G is a phone you’ll want to flaunt as well!

Priced at INR 24,999 the device is available to purchase on Amazon, OPPO Store and across mainline retailers. So, if you are looking for a powerhouse smartphone in the under 25K the OPPO F23 5G is definitely worth considering.

Here are the top 5 reasons why you’re going to want this superpowered phone in your pocket in 2023!

Supercharged Battery Life

One of the most impressive features of this phone is its battery and charging setup. You not only get a massive, 5,000 mAh battery, but also support for super-fast 67W SuperVOOC™ charging that takes just18 minutes to charge 50% and mere 44 minutes to crank up the 5000mAh battery to 100%.

The stats alone should blow your mind. Firstly, you’re virtually guaranteed all-day battery life from one charge. OPPO is promising 39 hrs of phone calls or 16+ hrs of YouTube streaming, and even 8.4 hrs of gaming. As incredible as this is, the charging speeds are even more impressive. You’re looking at 6 hrs of calls from a 5-min charge, and a 30-min charge should get you through a full day of use because that still gets you over 26 hrs of calls or 10+ hrs of video.

And that’s still not all! High-speed charging normally damages the battery over time, reducing its lifespan. But thanks to OPPO’s proprietary Battery Health Engine, it extends battery life to 1600 cycles by protecting the battery during the charging process. Assuming you charge your phone once a day, that’s over 4 years of use before there’s any significant impact on battery usage. This makes the OPPO F23 5G a very durable device.

Not only this OPPO’s Battery Health Engine has won the 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Award! This award for their homegrown BHE tech, adds to the growing international recognition of OPPO’s efforts to enhance sustainability through technical innovation.

Other features like All Day AI Power Saving Mode lets you select up to 6 apps to use in super power saving mode to improve battery life. With Super Night-time Standby the device learns your usage and sleep patterns and adapts power consumption accordingly. Thanks to this tech, you won’t lose more than 2% charge overnight.

Considering the impressive battery life and freedom from Nomophobia or low battery anxiety that the device offers, it’s a great choice if you want to make your life more convenient and hassle-free.

A Design Worth Flaunting

Now we come to my favourite part: The Design. The OPPO F23 5G is one of the prettiest phones in its class. The design is simple, yet elegant, with several subtle touches serving to enhance the look and feel of the phone.

The back features 3D curved glass and a subtle softening of the edges that feels great and doesn’t cut into your palm. The phone is available in Bold Gold and Cool Black, but that standout feature is the OPPO Glow finish on the rear. The decorative ring around the camera helps give the device its premium look, especially with the glossy back finish and texture around the camera array.

OPPO Glow, a sparkling, dreamy finish is achieved by etching millions of nano-level diamonds at a microscopic level that reflects light in fascinating patterns. As an added bonus, the rear is also fingerprint resistant.

And it’s not just looks. The phone is durable as well, thanks to an IP54 dust and water resistance rating, and exhaustive durability testing involving 1 m drops, thousands of micro drops, and even 168 hrs of stress-testing in a hot and humid environment.

It’s worth noting that all of this goodness comes in a chassis that is just 8.2 mm thin and weighs 192 g.

Supercharged Multimedia Experience

Whether you’re gaming, streaming music, or binging on your favorite show, the F23 5G has all its bases covered. For a start, you’re getting a huge, 6.72-inch 120 Hz display. It’s color-accurate, runs silky smooth, and boasts of 680 nits of sustained brightness. It’s also nearly bezel-less thanks to a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. All of this screen real estate lends itself really well to both gaming and binging. As we tend to use our phones a lot the device also features an intelligent All-Day AI Eye Comfort which basically means that the AI keeps learning lighting habits so the more you use your screen the more “eye-pleasant" you feel

For the audio, you’ll be pleased to hear (literally), that the F23 5G’s speakers have been tested by Dirac – one of the world’s leading audio experts – for noise reduction and echo suppression. Music, games, and movies will sound good.

The OPPO F23 5G also has a trick up its sleeve for when you’re in a noisy environment. The phone can boost volume by 200% for the speakers, and can even boost earpiece volume alone by 3 dB when there’s a call and you’re struggling to hear the other person.

Superpowered Cameras

The cameras are brilliant as well. The primary sensor on the OPPO F23 5G is a high-resolution 64MP sensor that can capture incredible detail in any kind of light.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s a 2MP depth sensor to help isolate subjects for portrait shots, and a 2MP microlens system that can hit an incredible 20x/40x zoom and macro!

Selfies are just as good thanks to a large, 32 MP selfie camera. There are tonnes of portrait features like AI Portrait Retouching, AI Color Portrait, Selfie HDR, and more for you to explore the camera system on the OPPO F23 5G.

Supercharged Performance

Powering this phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform, and it’s supported by a generous 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Supercharging all of this is the fact that the phone can use 8 GB of onboard storage to supplement the RAM, and you can boost storage by 1 TB via a microSD card.

Interestingly, OPPO has also promised that the phone will be lag-free for at least 4 years thanks to continuous optimizations and support. In fact, OPPO guarantees 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security updates, ensuring that you extract the most value from the F23 5G.

ColorOS 13.1, the operating system of choice for the F23 5G, features a tonne of optimizations and features that take full advantage of the Snapdragon chip and its AI prowess. You’ll even find some amazing quality-of-life improvements like AI-powered translation of on-screen content, auto-pixelation of names and profile pics in chat screenshots, and even a comprehensive privacy dashboard for managing permissions and access.

The OPPO F23 5G is certainly one of the best and most interesting phones to launch this year. If you are looking for buying a device that has a bigger battery which effectively means that you have to worry less about charging and the phobia that comes with a low battery then look no further. But not just in the battery department, the other features on board are just as impressive be it the design or the cameras.

So go ahead and flaunt your superpower with the OPPO F23 5G today.

Click here to check out all the latest offers you can avail of when you purchase the device.

