Home Loan Balance Transfer: An Easy Guide on How To Do It

Lower interest rates on home loans are always preferable. Even a nominal reduction in home loan interest rate can allow you to save considerably on your EMI payments. This is why the home loan balance transfer facility is one many consider, and opt for.

Also referred to as balance transfer, this option lets you transfer the outstanding home loan balance from the existing lender to another one. This not only helps you avail loans on better terms but also helps reduce the overall loan expense.

However, before opting for this facility, you need to be aware of the process and its essential guidelines. Read on to find out more about how you can transfer your home loan balance to a new bank.

What is a Home Loan Balance Transfer?

A home loan balance transfer is a facility offered by many banks and NBFCs, enabling you to transfer your existing loan to a new lender. This way, you can choose a lender offering a home loan balance transfer option at more competitive rates.

After the home loan balance transfer, your obligation to repay the loan shifts toward the new lender. Most banks allow you to avail the facility only when you have paid at least 12 EMIs of the existing loan.

The new lender may also set a minimum limit for home loan balance transfer after assessing your credit history. When opting for a home loan balance transfer, evaluate all the costs and charges involved.

Additionally, considering foreclosure charges is also crucial, as these are applicable to home loans with floating interest rates.

Guidelines for a Home Loan Balance Transfer

Now that you have understood the benefits, here are a few guidelines you need to follow when opting for this facility.

Research Interest Rates Offered by Different Lenders

When finalizing a new lender for your home loan takeover, you first need to assess the costs. You can approach different banks and financial institutions to check the home loan interest rates they offer.

Apart from checking interest rates, assess these factors as well:

Fees and charges involved

Repayment tenure of the loan

Shift to floating interest rates if the repo rate may decrease in the future

To compare different loan offers, you can also use the home loan balance transfer EMI calculator. This online tool helps you to determine the monthly outflow towards your loan repayment.

Based on these results, you can decide on a suitable lender providing the lowest interest rate. However, note that having a perfect credit history and higher income may fetch you loans with attractive interest rates.

This is because financial institutions consider these factors when assessing your loan repayment ability.

Get a NOC from Your Existing Lender

As the second step to the home loan takeover , you need to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from your existing lender. You will require this certificate when you complete the form for the transfer with the new lender.

Along with a NOC, obtain the following from your existing lender:

Your repayment records

A letter of loan foreclosure

Other relevant documentation

The existing lender may also offer you lower interest rates to retain you as their customer. You can either accept the revised rates or go ahead with the home loan balance transfer process.

Fill Out the Application Form with the New Lender

Once you have received relevant documents from your existing lender, you can apply for a home loan balance transfer with a new lender.

Apart from NOC from the bank, you also need to submit a NOC from the real estate developer and house ownership proof. Finally, the bank will assess your ability to repay the loan and other eligibility requirements before approving your loan.

When availing a home loan balance transfer facility, you can also opt for a top-up home loan. This will allow you to cover the cost of additional expenses like furnishing your home.

Handover the Required Documentation

This step involves submitting and getting your documents verified by the chosen lender. Submit the following documents to the new lender:

Identity Proof: PAN card, Aadhaar card, Passport, Driver’s license, or Voter ID

PAN card, Aadhaar card, Passport, Driver’s license, or Voter ID Address Proof: Aadhaar card, Passport, Driver’s license, or Voter ID

Aadhaar card, Passport, Driver’s license, or Voter ID Employment Proof: Employee ID card

Employee ID card Income Proof: Salary slips and bank account statement

Pay the Required Fees and Charges

After you have completed the steps mentioned above, all you have to do is sign a new loan agreement with the new lender. Additionally, you will have to pay remaining dues to the existing lender.

The existing lender may charge you a foreclosure fee you will have to pay when transferring the loan. You may also need to pay a processing fee for the transfer. However, in many cases, new lenders may give a waiver to the applicant.

On the other hand, new lenders generally transfer the outstanding loan amount to the old lender after finalising the loan agreement.

Benefits of a Home Loan Balance Transfer

The following are some benefits of availing a home loan balance transfer:

Lower ROI: Borrowers generally opt for these loans to get the benefits of a lower interest rate, which allows you to save on your interest payments.

Borrowers generally opt for these loans to get the benefits of a lower interest rate, which allows you to save on your interest payments. Reschedule the Loan Repayment: This also enables you to opt for a better repayment tenure if you wish to modify the same due to changed financial obligations.

This also enables you to opt for a better repayment tenure if you wish to modify the same due to changed financial obligations. Top-up Loan Facility: If the new lender allows, you can also get a top-up loan apart from your transferred loan. With the top-up sanction, you can cover additional expenses like renovations.

In conclusion, a home loan balance transfer facility allows you to save considerably on interest payments. So, you must go with lower interest rates on your home loan whenever they are available.

However, when availing a home loan balance transfer facility, it is prudent to assess offers from different lenders. A home loan balance transfer EMI calculator can help you compare them and make a better and more informed decision.

