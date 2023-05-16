How late payments affect your CIBIL Score

Late payments can mess up your CIBIL Score and harm your financial opportunities. Learn about how Bajaj Finance can help you with precautionary measures.

It’s no secret that a good CIBIL Score is essential when it comes to grabbing credit opportunities on favorable terms. After all, it indicates a solid reputation when it comes to your creditworthiness. But did you know that late payments can affect your CIBIL Score negatively? Timely payments are crucial to maintaining a healthy credit score, and even a single late payment can have a disastrous impact.

Understanding CIBIL Score

But before getting into the nitty-gritty of late payments, it’s important to understand what a CIBIL Score is. It’s a three-digit number that tells lenders how responsible you are with credit. It’s calculated based on your credit history, including your credit utilisation ratio, length of credit history, credit mix, and payment behaviour. Lenders use this score to judge whether to lend you money or give you credit cards. A credit score of 750 or higher is crucial if you want to obtain financial products on favourable terms.

Late payments and CIBIL Score

When you borrow money from a lender, you agree to pay back the borrowed amount with interest over a period of time. Meeting your obligations through timely payments is important for fulfilling your promise to the lender. Late payments show that you’re incapable of handling your finances effectively and aren’t a very reliable borrower. Not a good look at all.

How do late payments affect your CIBIL Score?

Late payments are detrimental to your CIBIL Score in many significant ways. When you miss a payment deadline, it’s considered a delinquency and can lead to a drop in your credit score. The longer the delay, the worse the impact on your score. Even a single missed payment can affect your CIBIL Score for up to seven years. This makes it harder for you to obtain credit in the future as lenders may see you as a risky bet and refuse to approve your credit application. Even if you do manage to get approved for credit, the late payments might haunt you in the form of unfavourable terms and conditions. Lenders may view you as a high-risk borrower, and as a result, charge you higher interest rates.

Late payments can also increase your credit utilisation ratio, which is the percentage of credit you’re using in relation to the total credit available to you. When you’re maxing out your credit limit or carrying a high balance, it indicates you’re struggling to manage your finances and may be at risk of defaulting on your payments. That’s a huge red flag for them, and it hurts your CIBIL Score.

A history of delayed payments or defaults does not bode well for your financial reputation. Lenders look at your payment history to gauge how responsible you are with money. When they see late payments on your report, they lose trust in you and that’s not something you want when you need a line of credit to secure your dream home or a new car.

Tips to prevent late payments

As the old adage goes, ‘prevention is better than cure’. So, how can you prevent late payments and maintain a good CIBIL Score? Here are three simple tips:

Become a budgeting ninja: Plan your finances effectively by knowing your due dates and making sure that you have enough funds set aside to pay on time.

Plan your finances effectively by knowing your due dates and making sure that you have enough funds set aside to pay on time. Give your memory a friendly nudge: Set up reminders on your phone or a good old-fashioned calendar, just like you do for important events, so you never forget when those bills are due.

Set up reminders on your phone or a good old-fashioned calendar, just like you do for important events, so you never forget when those bills are due. Let your bank do the work: Put your payments on cruise control with automated payments so you never have to worry about forgetting a payment deadline.

Always remember to keep a channel of communication open with your creditors in case you’re facing financial difficulties and need assistance in restructuring your debts.

Strategies to improve your CIBIL Score after late payments

If you’ve already made late payments and your CIBIL Score took a hit, don’t lose hope! There are ways to bounce back and improve your CIBIL Score even after delayed payments. Here are some ways to get you back on track:

Clearing pending payments and avoiding further delays

Negotiating with your creditors for repayment plans that work for you

Exploring debt consolidation options

Remember, regularly monitoring your CIBIL Score is crucial to maintaining a healthy credit profile. Check your credit reports for accuracy and to detect errors or fraudulent activities as early as possible and ensure you address them with the credit bureau. It is important to take a proactive stance when it comes to managing and improving your creditworthiness so you can ensure yourself access to the best financial products. Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass helps you do just that by offering you real-time tracking of all your credit accounts from a personalized dashboard and monthly credit score checks. This subscription empowers you with tips and tools to make smart choices and informed decisions and also unlocks a host of pre-approved credit products to make borrowing a hassle-free process.

This is a Partnered Post.