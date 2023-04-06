If you care about photography, Samsung Galaxy S23 epic nightography camera is the one you want by your side

Packing one of the most powerful camera arrays on a smartphone yet, Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S23 allows you to capture and share epic images in some of the most challenging lighting situations imaginable. Great sensors and AI processing tools aside, the phone also includes Expert RAW support to give serious photographers complete control over their images.

An epic camera array

The Samsung Galaxy S23 boasts of a total of four epic cameras – three on the rear and one on the front. The primary camera on the rear is a 50 MP F1.8 wide-angle system. It features a 1/1.56" sensor with 1 µm pixels. The camera also supports Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS, more on that later.

The rest of the rear camera array comprises a 10 MP F2.4 telephoto camera (3x zoom), and a 12 MP F2.2 ultra-wide with a 120° field-of-view. The selfie camera is an equally capable 12 MP F2.2 sensor, also with Dual Pixel PDAF. If that wasn’t impressive enough, the rear cameras support UHD 8K video @ 30 fps, 4K video @ 60 fps; and a staggering 960 fps @ FHD in its super slow-motion mode. The front camera captures selfie videos at up to 4K @ 60 fps.

Dual Pixel PDAF technology is one of the fastest and most reliable autofocus systems available for smartphones today, and it’s no surprise that Samsung incorporated the best tech into its flagships. Whether you’re capturing selfies or regular photos, images will sharp and in focus in any situation.

Ultra-clear resolution – 50 MP stills

By far the best feature of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series’ camera system is the monster 50 MP wide-angle sensor on the rear of the phone. This epic new sensor is also smart thanks to its pairing with Samsung’s custom-tuned variant of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. The sensor and chip work together to rapidly capture and combine data from several frames to deliver a single, high-resolution image with excellent detail and the best dynamic range on any Samsung phone yet. Given the speed at which the images are captured and processed, there’s virtually no ghosting to be seen.

Nightography unleashed

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series makes capturing epic shots at night easy thanks to a powerful AI system that enhances detail and colour while suppression noise across the frame. Images and video captured on this camera system will be clean and punchy regardless of whether you’ve captured them in broad daylight, under a moonlit sky, or even on the dance floor of a glitzy disco.

Thanks to Dual Pixel PDAF and an object-based AI system on the front camera, your selfies will look just as good in low light, leaving you with epic shots to remember every night by. This goes for video as well, where the camera’s nightography chops extend to selfie videos. It’s safe to say that the S23’s epic selfie camera will hold its own against the primary cameras of many phones.

Epic stabilisation

Another epic feature of these phones is their new OIS/VDIS system This optical and video stabilisation system helps reduce blur caused by shaky hands or motion, allowing you to capture longer exposures for stills, and smoother, more cinematic motion in video.

Expert Raw support

The AI-powered cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series capture great images, but if you’re a photographer that needs that extra level of control over their images, you’ll be pleased to hear that Samsung’s flagships support Expert RAW! With this feature, you’ll be given full control over the raw camera data, allowing you to edit an image and create exactly what you envisioned when taking that photo.

Epic offers and discounts

The phone is available in Cream, Phantom Black, Green, and Lavender colour options. Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at Rs 74,999 (8 GB/ 128 GB).

Now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 starting at just Rs 3,125 per month (24-month no-cost EMI) with an additional upgrade bonus of Rs 8K. This smartphone model is available in 128 GB and 256 GB variants. You can choose the one that best suits your needs.

Pick up a Samsung Galaxy S23 phone today and experience an epic new level of photography!

This is a Partnered Post.

