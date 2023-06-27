India's Passport to Europe: Fly Lufthansa for Unmatched Elegance and Deals

When it comes to international travel, Europe holds an irresistible allure for the Indian wanderer. It’s as if every traveler from the subcontinent deems themselves a fledgling traveler, until they’ve gotten that all important, Instagram chronicled trip to Europe under their travel belt. Europe’s eclectic cultures, historical landmarks, and landscapes beckon, and Indian hearts respond to the call with gusto.

The surge in Indian tourists flocking to Europe is remarkable. With increasing disposable incomes and a penchant for exploration, Indian travelers are now spending over $1 billion a month on international travel, and the trend is expected to only soar. Indian travelers are a diverse lot - the backpacking nomads, the budget-conscious solo adventurers, the spirited group tour enthusiasts, and the opulent luxury seekers; and Europe’s diversity caters to them all.

Unraveling Europe with Lufthansa

Advertisement

Due to India’s distance from Europe, the airfare is often the most significant chunk of expenses for Indian travelers. However, Lufthansa has something for everyone, even the most budget-conscious traveler.

Holiday Deals You Won’t Believe

Lufthansa’s website functions like a well-curated boutique where discerning travelers can create bespoke holiday packages that exude elegance and sophistication… and yes, you can do so on your budget. Start with the ‘Offers and destinations’ page to find the best offer on the destination you’re looking for. Now that you know when flights are going to be most economical, you can work backwards to figure out the best things to do at that time of year!

European Stopovers: Gateway to Europe’s Chic Hubs

Munich and Frankfurt are not just any transit points - they’re Europe’s vibrant hearts pulsing with culture, modernity, and timeless elegance. When traveling with Lufthansa, you can savor the opulence of Munich’s regal history or immerse yourself in Frankfurt’s avant-garde arts scene. The best part? This stopover is almost like a little bonus you give yourself. Lufthansa’s impressive network makes it effortless and cost-effective to jaunt across the continent in style. When you fly from Munich and Frankfurt, there are so many options that you’re bound to find one that’s just right for you!

Journey by Rails – Seeing Europe the Old School Way

Advertisement

After an enticing stopover in Munich or Frankfurt, the classic allure of European railways beckons. There’s something magical about a train ride through beautiful countryside. It gives you the time and the space to really take in and appreciate what you’re seeing. And of course, it gives you fodder for your next trip! Europe’s extensive rail network means that you’ll have easy access to other parts of Germany and Europe, so design a holiday that bakes in these stretches of unstructured time on a train. It’s a great way to decompress.

Perks & Partnerships

Advertisement

Lufthansa has masterfully orchestrated a repertoire of partnerships that resonate with the tastes of the modern-day globetrotter. If you’re in the mood for indulgence, treat yourself to a sleek, luxury car through outstanding rental deals, or find yourself mingling with experts in culture and history on a selection of bespoke tours. When the day turns into night, retreat to luxury accommodations with Lufthansa’s hotel offers and give yourself that luxury holiday you always wanted. However, if you’re looking for ways to get the maximum bang for your buck, these partnerships are brimming with offers that help you shave off expenses right, left and center!

Advertisement

Seamless Travel Experience

Now, we Indians speak the Queen’s English, but even for us, navigating foreign lands where language barriers loom can be daunting. Language barriers aside, travel can be stressful - you’re in an unfamiliar environment, the rules are different, and it takes a lot of planning and documentation to pull off a truly great holiday.

This is where Lufthansa’s impeccable experience in travel and hospitality really shows itself.

Advertisement



Travel ID: Say goodbye to cumbersome paperwork! Travel ID liberates you from lugging around reams of documents. Import your documents, save your modes of payment, and keep all your personal details in one place. It’s one little login, but it opens up a world of possibilities!

Digital Services: Online check-ins, digital document checks, and chat assistants streamline your travel experience. Especially useful on the one day when you oversleep, and have to make a flight. It happens, and Lufthansa designs its processes around it.

Manage Flights: With Lufthansa’s intuitive tools, view, manage, and rebook flights with ease, and make changes to your itineraries on the fly. The Travel ID aside, the website is a treasure trove of options. If you aren’t sure about that flight to Zurich, or whether you should drive there from Munich, take a minute and consult the website. You’re sure to find an offer that helps make the decision.

Pack for Adventure: Add sports baggage if you’re biking through France or heading to the Alps for skiing. No need to ship it. No need to wait for your surfboard or skis or bike or whatever else. It’ll arrive at your destination when you do.

Travel Insurance: Nothing hurts a holiday worse than being ill. Unless you count being ill without insurance. Lufthansa also provides travel insurance for your peace of mind, and it covers many scenarios that you haven’t even thought of yet.

Arriving Rested

For Indian travelers, arriving refreshed in Europe is paramount to making the most of the trip. Most of our flights leave India in the middle of the night, and arriving grumpy at your destination is never a good way to start your holiday.

With flights from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, it’s never been easier to reach your destination in Europe, relaxed and happy. In an industry often criticized for treating passengers as mere numbers, Lufthansa has charted a distinct course. Flying transforms into a highly personalized experience, when your preferences for space, privacy, and comfort are uniquely catered to. Lufthansa does it with incredible panache, through a variety of thoughtfully designed seating options. Whether you’re seeking ample legroom, heightened privacy, or opulent luxury, there’s a seat that’s just right for everyone.

As with all great holidays, step one begins with the plan. Start with the Offers and Destinations page on Lufthansa, and use the tips we’ve covered here. Whether you choose to set Instagram on fire with photos of your best ever holiday or choose to eat your way through Europe, or hike, bike, climb or ski through unspoiled nature, we can promise you one thing: you’ll be back for more.