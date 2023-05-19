Make a splash with a bolder and more vibrant Samsung Galaxy S23, now available in Lime

An attention-grabbing colour in a world filled with samey, grey and black rectangles is a style-statement indeed, and that’s exactly why you’re going to want the vibrant and refreshing Samsung Galaxy S23 in its all-new Lime colour! The colour is eye-catching, and a breath of fresh, summery air in the smartphone world. An epic new colour for an already epic phone indeed. The phone looks bold and interesting in its Lime avatar and is perfect for those who demand a bit more freshness and flair from their smartphones.

Epic design with some lemony zing

Advertisement

The sleek and elegant design of the Samsung Galaxy S23 with the all new floating camera in that lime shade will turn heads, but it would be a shame to bury it under a case, wouldn’t it? Thanks to Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on both the front and the rear, however, you’re never going to have to mess with unsightly cases. This is the toughest glass on a Galaxy device yet and is sure to keep your device safe from nicks and scratches, and even the occasional fall. The armour aluminium frame adds to the protection.

Oh, and did you know that this lemony Galaxy S23 also happens to be the most sustainable phone that Samsung has ever built? Samsung is using natural dyes, recycled aluminium and glass, and even ocean-bound plastic to make the phone. As people are so fond of saying these days, “sustainable fashion isn’t a trend, it’s the future. You’re going to want to change your wardrobe to match the phone!

Share epic photos

For Gen-Z in particular, a digital-native generation, smartphones and social media are an integral a part of their lives. Capturing and sharing every epic moment in all its glory, though, is a task that cannot be satisfactorily accomplished by just any phone or camera. The photos captured by this flagship phone will pop and please just as much as much as that new Lime colour.

Advertisement

Featuring a 50MP wide-angle lens, 12 MP lens to capture ultra-wide photos, and 10 MP telephoto lens with OIS and 3X optical zoom, and a fast, high-quality 12 MP selfie camera on the front — both with dual pixel PDAF support — you’re virtually guaranteed epic shots. These cameras are backed by powerful AI engines and class-leading sensors to deliver a level of low-light performance that we’ve never seen before from Samsung’s stables.

These are pro-grade camera systems featuring high-resolution sensors, cutting-edge lenses, and AI-powered Nightography features like Night Selfies and videos to help you capture the best shot in the trickiest situations. Support for ExpertRAW means that it’s easy to edit extract the most from your captures, and the AI wizardry built into the Gallery app even lets you enhance and upscale old, blurry images (and even gifs) taken from lesser cameras.

Advertisement

Epic performance paired with all-day battery life

Advertisement

The S23 certainly does pop in its Lime skin, and when you have a phone that pops, you want performance that pops as well! This is easier said than done, and accomplished via a powerful and exclusive, custom-made Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that’s made just for the S23!

That powerful, zingy new SoC is paired with 8 GB of RAM and plenty of high-speed storage, resulting in a performance powerhouse that’ll knock the socks off every Samsung phone that came before it!

Battery advancements mean that you’ll get up to 22% better battery life than before, and the 2.7x larger cooling system — a vapour chamber no less — will keep your phone cool and stable even during long, tense gaming sessions. When you eventually run out of charge — perhaps a day or two later — 25W Fast Charging support ensures that you’re up and running in record time.

Advertisement

All this you get to enjoy on one of the largest and most vibrant dynamic AMOLED 2X displays around. The 120 Hz display boasts of an FHD+ resolution and is twice as bright as before.

Epic offers and discounts

Galaxy S23 in lime colour will be available in two storage options – 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB – and is priced at Rs 74,999 and Rs 79,999, respectively. Samsung has designed outstanding affordability options & offers for consumers looking to purchase Galaxy S23’s new colour variant and is available in all leading online and offline retail stores.

For upgraders looking for enhanced affordability, the device can be owned at only Rs 3,125 per month by availing 24 months no-cost EMI via HDFC CD or Bajaj Finserv.

Flagship owners can avail affordability along with upgrade benefit. Consumers can club Rs 8,000 upgrade bonus with 24 months Bajaj Finserv EMI or HDFC CD paper finance.

Consumers also have the option to club Rs 8,000 upgrade bonus with Rs 5,000 bank cashback on their purchase, bringing the net effective price of Galaxy S23 8/128GB and 8/256GB to Rs 61,999 and Rs 66,999 respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy S23’s inimical charm, impressive innovation, and striking and refreshing Lime colour option will turn everyone green with envy. The summery vibe and quality that this phone exudes is exactly what you want this summer!

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is available for sale online and at offline retailers. Get yours today!

This is a Partnered Post.