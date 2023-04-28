MSI Prestige 13 Evo A13M: A compelling ultra-light with the performance of a premium workstation

What if I told you that you could get Intel Core i7 performance, all-day battery life, cutting-edge connectivity, military-grade build quality, and enterprise-grade security in a laptop that weighs next to nothing and is so small that you might mistake it for a tablet?

Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, you’d better believe it, because the MSI Prestige 13 Evo is very real, and every bit as good as the hype suggests.

This diminutive laptop is a mere 16.9 mm thick and weighs in at an astonishingly low 990 grams thanks to a magnesium-aluminium alloy chassis and some smart engineering. Despite its size, it’s also quite powerful, supporting 12-core Intel i7 CPUs, up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, M.2 SSD storage, and Iris Xe graphics.

This is more than enough power for handling not just day-to-day tasks like meetings and Google Chrome, but it’s also great for more powerful productivity and design tools like Photoshop and Lightroom.

Given how portable the Prestige 13 is, MSI has ensured that you get excellent connectivity options wherever you go. There’s support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless devices, a full-size USB-A port, HDMI 2.1, and even Thunderbolt 4 over USB-C. The USB-C ports also support the 65 W USB PD specs, allowing you to charge the laptop more quickly. Thanks to these ports, you won’t need to carry additional dongles when travelling.

MSI’s even managed to pack a 75 WHr battery into this tiny chassis, earning this laptop an Intel Evo certification thanks to a 16-hr battery life rating. This tiny monster could get you through two workdays before needing a recharge! At the very least, you won’t be left wanting on those long flights and layovers at airports.

My favourite feature on the Prestige 13 Evo is the display. MSI’s offering a 13" FHD+ panel in a spacious and comfortable 16:10 aspect ratio. This is a little taller than regular laptop displays and is perfect for work. More space means greater comfort for long sessions, and it also helps that the display has 100% sRGB coverage for precise and punchy colours.

Another feature that helps make this laptop a great tool for work, especially when travelling, is support for noise cancelling in audio and noise reduction in video. These features ensure that you can speak freely in a noisy environment while looking great even in moodily-lit hotel rooms and lobbies.

Security is handled via a TPM 2.0 chip and Windows Hello Facial Recognition via an infra-red camera, as well as a fingerprint reader. The military-grade rating for build quality will of course guarantee that the laptop can withstand the rigours of daily use, and then some.

When you do need to wind down, you’ll still have battery life to spare, and can entertain yourself on that punchy display and nicely tuned 2W speakers.

Offering a compelling combination of portability, performance, and battery life, this really could be the ultimate, on-the-go laptop.

The MSI Prestige 13 Evo is available in Pure White and Stellar Gray, and comes with a white keyboard backlight.

