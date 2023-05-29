Nike Pegasus 40 – In it for the long run

I often tell people 2013 was the year that changed my life for good. It was the year that I joined the television industry as an anchor and it was also the year that I ran my first full marathon and my first ultramarathon. If you were to ask me back in 2012 what an ultra-marathon was I would have simply shrugged and replied ‘I don’t know’. But by the end of the year 2013 I was already pounding the streets of Mumbai, getting in the mileage to run the longest distance of my life- a 100 km run in the hills around Ooty. I didn’t know what footwear technology meant back then and its importance in a runner’s life. But Nike was a brand to reckon with and a favourite amongst the more experienced runners.

And that’s when I found comfort in Nike Pegasus 30. Through my struggles of training and actually executing a 100 km race in Nilgiris Ranges, spending hours on the road, it almost felt like I came home to Nike Pegasus. A training shoe that’s very well cushioned, as light as possible, but gives you that support and stability you need for a long run, what else do you want?

Advertisement

And ever since my first ultra-marathon till now the Pegasus has been one of my favourite everyday trainers. I have run thousands of kilometres of training mileage as well as races in these shoes and somehow they never fail to amaze me.

Since 1983 the Pegasus has been a lightweight staple in the running realm, and although it has evolved and taken on a slew of technologies, the Pegasus has never lost that clean and simple look. The most current version Nike Pegasus 40 embodies that look. It is an everyday running shoe, designed with time-tested reliability in mind.

How is Nike Pegasus 40 different as compared to previous iterations?

There are a few minor tweaks and changes in the shoes that you will notice. For example Nike Pegasus 40 has a redesigned mid-foot band for a more secure fit. What this enables is that people with both high arch and low arch find it comfortable to run in the new Pegasus. The redesigned upper mesh is definitely more breathable; especially for someone like me who is training in hot and sweaty conditions like in Mumbai, a breathable upper is necessary.

I also like the increased foam around the collar. It holds the foot together and gives a comfortable fit. The internal linings and padding throughout the upper were reworked from the 39.

Advertisement

How does it feel to run in the new shoes?

Then, finally speaking about the sole, to give you a background I have liked the Nike React technology immensely through their Epic React shoes as well. This shoe delivers a smooth, responsive ride using the same tech throughout the midsole. The heel to toe transition is smooth. When you take it out for a run, the run feels responsive, with a good energy return.

Running together in Pegasus

Advertisement

Given my experience and love for Pegasus I got my running and training partner Priyanka Bhatt last year on the board and convinced her to try out the shoe. She is an avid ultra-marathoner just like me and a weekend warrior when it comes to high-mileage runs over the weekends. Given our constant need for good, stable and responsive everyday training shoes, she tried them out and instantly fell in love with it. “One of the best cushioning support that I have experienced in my runs so far," is what she had to say about the shoes when she tried it for the first time.

Advertisement

We trained the entire season ahead of our World Masters 100 Km Race 2022 in Berlin in Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 and she also ran the whole distance of the 100 km race in the shoe. Since then Priyanka has purchased two more pairs and completed her 24 Hour Run in Canberra covering a distance of 184.57 km in Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39.

“I tried Nike Pegasus 39 and in my first trial run I knew this is the shoe that I have been longing for. I especially like it for the cushioning and midsole foaming of the shoe which gives me an extra stability and comfort while doing long distance running. I am looking forward to train my long runs in Nike Pegasus 40 and do an ultra-race in upcoming months," said Bhatt.

Advertisement

Both of us are kicked about starting our new training block in this year’s Nike Pegasus 40. We have already tried it out on a couple of our runs and are extremely happy with how good it feels on the feet, especially on our long runs.

Reliable, comfortable and also very durable the Nike Pegasus is arguably one of the best Nike running shoes that money can buy. It is no miracle that it is often referred to as the most popular running trainers. After 40 reiterations, today the shoe has almost gained cult status. And with every iteration that has come along these past year, it still feels like home and familiar old friend that you take along on your run!

This is a Partnered Post.