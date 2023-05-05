Planning to Get Married? 5 Important Financial Tips for You!

A wedding marks an essential phase as you start a new life with your partner, and you certainly want it to be special. However, weddings are often multi-day engagements, and can demand a lot from your savings.

Proper planning allows you to manage your wedding expenses easily. One of the most common options is by availing a loan for marriage. From arranging a lip-smacking buffet to ensuring all other parts of the celebration go smoothly, you can have a memorable wedding when you avail such loans.

To make the most of a loan for marriage, here are a few smart tips to keep in mind and make the most of the experience.

Finalise a Budget and Add Around 20% to it for Unexpected Costs

While a wedding is one of the most exciting days of your life, proper budget planning is critical. Deciding on a fixed amount you can spend on your wedding expenses is important, and this is the budget. While planning a budget helps you avoid the last-minute stress due to fund shortages, sticking to it is equally vital.

This helps you assess how much money you have and can spend on the wedding. Planning a marriage without having a proper budget can be quite problematic, especially if you run short of funds.

Simply put, create a wedding budget and ensure all expenses, from catering to invitations, are well within the range. Further, it is always better to plan for unexpected costs and add about 20% for such emergencies.

Think of this amount as a safety net, for costs that arise due to last-minute issues. In any case, weddings are the perfect occasion to test your budgeting skills, and your ability to adhere to one.

Categorise Your Requirements and Allocate a Budget Accordingly

While some prefer destination weddings, others opt for more traditional ceremonies. The desires and wants change from one individual to another. Hence, you need to understand the kind of wedding you want and plan accordingly.

Likewise, choose vendors that fit your budget requirements. Understand what is essential and act wisely. Comparing options available in the market can help you avail affordable services. Moreover, speak with planners and other professionals in the arena.

Wedding celebrations usually have a range of expenses, some of which can be easy to overlook if you are hosting one for the first time. Have an idea of what you would like for your special day and categorise the costs accordingly. This will help you prioritise elements based on cost, affordability, and feasibility.

Book Vendors Early to Secure Deals and Avoid the Cost of Last-minute Bookings

Finalising a wedding venue can cost a considerable amount, especially if you book it at the last moment. You can easily avoid such huge expenses by selecting a venue well in advance. Apart from that, catering, decorations and related wedding expenses are expensive too.

You can manage these costs by selecting vendors early and avoiding last-minute financial stress. Plus, you may also get attractive offers and discounts when you book them early. This can reduce a significant amount of your wedding expenses.

When you book at the last minute, you may also have to pay high costs over and above the existing charges. So, act wisely and approach your marriage preparations in a planned way!

Plan Early with the Help of a Wedding Planner

Planning a wedding and handling all aspects of the occasion can be quite a challenge. An easy way to offset this burden is to hire a wedding planner. These professionals have experience with vendors, and may even offer special deals as part of their package.

However, ensure you hire the right person well in advance. Choose someone who can work with the budget and coordinate the whole event in an orchestrated manner. While your wedding day has to be managed perfectly, the planner must assess your wedding budget and execute systematically.

Most importantly, a planner helps you optimise your expenses, so that you get the celebration you want without any compromises. Do note that wedding planners do charge their own fees, and this can dip into your budget. However, it is often well worth it as these individuals are adept at handling such events.

Get Access to Instant Funds by Taking a Loan for Marriage

Getting immediate finances is one of the most important benefits of taking a loan for marriage. Thankfully, this is required for wedding expenses, especially if you need funds urgently, and at the last minute.

As a personal loan is unsecured, you don’t need to pledge collateral. Furthermore, a personal loan has simple eligibility criteria and minimal documentation. Simply check for your loan eligibility online by visiting the lender’s website.

Then, submit basic KYC documents along with proof of employment and bank statements of the previous 3 months after you get the approval. What’s more, you can apply for a personal loan from the comfort of your home by visiting the lender’s website.

With lenders flooding the market, you are often spoilt for choice. All you have to do is compare interest rates before zeroing in on a particular lender. Then, select a lender with affordable interest rates. This way, you do not have to stress about loan repayment affecting your monthly budget when availing a loan for marriage.

A personal loan interest rate calculator is an easy way to check your repayment schedule and monthly instalments. With lenders offering a flexible loan repayment tenure of 12-60 months, you can quickly compute your EMIs in advance using a calculator.

Best of all, a personal loan calculator helps you select a convenient repayment period, helping you plan your finances well and ensure timely repayment. So, taking a loan for marriage enables you to enjoy the important celebration stress free and easily manage the repayment.

While you may want to go that extra mile to make your wedding special, be sure to stay in control of your finances. This allows you to have a happy, stress-free life after the wedding. With all these smart tips, you can manage your dreamy wedding affordably and hassle-free.

