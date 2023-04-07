Home » Studio18 » Poonawalla Fincorp makes a pitch for new customers

Poonawalla Fincorp makes a pitch for new customers

Poonawalla Fincorp offers diversified products to address growing financing needs of customers and enterprises.

Studio18

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 18:37 IST

Mumbai, India

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, formerly Magma Fincorp Limited, is a Cyrus Poonawalla Group’s Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) that focuses on consumer and MSME financing. The NBFC offers diversified products to address growing financing needs of customers and enterprises.

Poonawalla Fincorp is focused on helping ordinary people and enterprises fulfil their dreams by providing them loans at low interest rates, breaking age limits and disrupting status quo. The company, with their motto ‘Together We Grow’, believes in keeping customers at the centre of their innovative approach.

first published: April 07, 2023, 18:35 IST
last updated: April 07, 2023, 18:37 IST
