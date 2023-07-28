Premium design and cutting-edge innovation coalesce in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9!

Last year’s Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was, and still is, a phenomenal tablet that has little to no competition even today. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 made its debut on 26 July in Korea, superseding the already brilliant Tab S8 with pushing design, innovation, and hardware to never-before-seen levels. Here’s what you need to know:

A next-gen entertainment platform

The most significant features of last year’s Tab S8 was its stunning display. This year, Samsung is upping the game by bringing its Dynamic AMOLED 2X display to the S9 series. This display is more colour accurate and features an even larger colour volume, and will deliver these visuals at a buttery smooth 120 Hz. The display is also engineered for comfort with features that minimise blue light and reduce eye strain. This is, by far, one of Samsung’s most advanced and vivid displays yet.

The HDR10+ certified display will immerse you in vivid and punchy visuals, while the large, quad-speaker array will immerse you in a level of audio clarity and positioning you’d never have thought possible. The brighter display lends itself well to outdoor use, and there’s even an Optimal Vision Booster feature that improves display visibility based on the weather.

Entertainment also includes games, and on that front the Tab S9 brings to bear the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. With a powerful processor, advanced graphics, and one of the best neural engines around, this platform ensures that your gaming and overall computing experience is smooth and lag-free.

All of this is packed into an elegant, water and dust-proof, IP68-rated chassis that’s built to last!

Creators, ahoy!

If you’re looking to catch that creative itch, or simply need a fun and reliable tablet for your creative work, the Tab S9 has you covered! Samsung’s signature S-Pen is of course included with the device which is also IP68 rated and includes features like bi-directional charging and Optimal Click Force. You can draw or take notes with it, and a slew of creative apps such as Clip Studio Paint, the stellar LumaFusion, and ArcSite are all supported and optimised for the Tab S9 and S-Pen. It’s the closest digital analogue to pen on paper we have ever encountered. The UI has also been designed for efficient multi-tasking thanks to features like split-screen and convenient task switching.

Speaking of powerful apps, the Tab S9 Ultra comes with 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage, which ensures that creative workflows are not hindered by performance bottlenecks.

A galaxy of connected devices and services

A big advantage of investing in Samsung’s ecosystem is just that, access to an ecosystem. As with the Tab S8 that came before it, the Tab S9 will seamlessly interact with devices within Samsung’s ecosystem, and even adapt to your computing requirements as needed. You can drag and drop files between devices, control your Samsung phone with mouse and keyboard, and use Dex mode for a true desktop-class computing experience when connected to an external monitor and peripherals.

There are also other connectivity features such as easy eSIM activation, a kids and family account for safety and monitoring, shared albums, and so much more. The Tab S9 and Samsung’s ecosystem offer a truly connected experience to the modern user.

Offers galore!

Pricing of the Tab S9 Series starts at Rs 72,999 and you can shave a significant chunk off the price thanks to a bunch of offers. These include a bank cashback of up to Rs 12,000, a Samsung Upgrade bonus of up to Rs 5,000, up to 18 months of no-cost EMI, and 10% off using Axis Bank credit cards.

In addition, you can avail benefits worth between Rs 16,000 and Rs 22,000 depending on the Tab S9 you’re opting for. The 128 GB and 256 GB variants are eligible for a free storage upgrade while stocks last.