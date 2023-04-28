Samsung Galaxy A54 5G & Galaxy A34 5G Are the Perfect Buddies For Your Adventures. Find Out What the GenZ Have to Say About Them! #AwesomeIsForEveryone

Smartphones have become an essential part of our daily lives. Whether you’re a college-going student who’s also an influencer, a job beginner who’s starting their professional career, or a phone photographer and videographer, your smartphone is one of the most important devices you own. It’s the one thing that helps you stay connected, capture precious moments, and stay productive on the go.

The all-new Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and #GalaxyA54 5G offer durability, looks and features at a price that no other smartphone can provide, so that you can focus more on your life. Read what people have to say about how the #GalaxyA34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G truly makes them believe that #AwesomeIsForEveryone

Built For Adventures, Styled Like a Diva

Advertisement

As a college-going adventurer, Anjali’s always on the move, exploring new places and capturing memorable moments on her phone. However, this lifestyle often comes with its fair share of mishaps and accidents, which is why she needs a phone that can keep up with her.

Luckily, her Samsung #GalaxyA54 5G comes with Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, so dropping her phone never makes her grimace in suspense.

Her hikes in the mountains and stroll by the rivers of Uttarakhand are now made more confident, all thanks to the IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, as the phone can sustain dust and water.

Hustle and Heart of Office Goers

As Amayah and Mariam start their professional careers in different fields, they want a phone that reflects their personal style while maintaining a professional appearance.

Advertisement

Amayah, a young lawyer, opts for the Galaxy A34 5G in the classic and sleek Awesome Silver colour. The glastic finish with a matte texture gives her phone a unique look and feel, making her stand out among her peers.

Mariam, on the other hand, works in the creative industry as a graphic designer and chooses the Galaxy A54 5G in the vibrant and trendy Awesome Green colour. The glass back adds a touch of flair to his look that matches his artistic personality.

The#GalaxyA34 5G and #GalaxyA54 5G are also available in Awesome Violet and Awesome Graphite colours.

Living Life Through a Lens

Advertisement

Puneet’s life depends on sharing the most stable videos and photos on a moment’s notice, as he’s a cameraperson for a leading news outlet. His subjects are out in the wild when the world goes to sleep. When he started using the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G , he was impressed by the OIS feature that ensured his footage was always smooth and steady. The 48MP primary camera captured noise free, crisp videos, making his videos look professional and polished. Puneet especially loved the Nightography mode, which allowed him to capture stunning footage even in low light conditions, without any loss of detail.

Advertisement

Image editing tools such as object eraser, which removes unwanted subjects in a shot in just a tap, and AI image enhancer, which auto-magically fixes the exposure and colour temperature of photos in a second changed his life.

Zoya, a social media influence , was always on the lookout for a trusty smartphone camera. When she got her hands on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G , she was blown away by how vibrant her food shots were in the day. Zoya loves to take photos, but always struggled with getting stable shots indoors, as most smartphones within her reach click blurry photos.

With the Galaxy A54 5G’s stunning 50MP primary camera and optical image stabilisation, she is now finally able to capture stunning shots dependably and enjoy her work more than ever before.

Advertisement

Going The Mile

Robin spends most of his day indoors editing videos. He needs a phone with good battery life to keep him connected throughout the day. Robin upgraded to the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and has been amazed by its battery life. With its 2+ day battery, , he no longer has to worry about his phone dying in the middle of an important call or missing out on any work emails. The best part? Charging it is a breeze, as it supports 25W fast charging.

He recommended the Galaxy A34 5G to his junior, Sharan, who does a lot of research work by watching videos. The Galaxy A34 5G’s AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution left him absolutely enamoured, as not only does it help him with work, but he also enjoys playing multiplayer games during his free time. The display’s 1000 nits of brightness gives him the confidence to watch content in an open cafe in Delhi’s blazing sun without colours on the screen appearing washed out.

The blazing fast and reliable 5G connectivity of the Galaxy A34 5G has also given him the confidence to play more often and even livestream his multiplayer sessions with thousands of like-minded people.

Going For the Long Game

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G come packed with features that ensure an outstanding user experience. The Voice Focus feature helps to eliminate ambient noise during voice and video calls, providing crystal clear sound quality. This is particularly useful in an ever-growing country like India, where stray traffic and construction sounds are commonplace.

Additionally, Samsung Wallet provides a quick and secure way to make payments, store digital IDs, and protect personal data. With Knox Security, your data is always safe, as the device creates an encrypted space inside for added security. Furthermore, the 4 generations of OS updates and 5-year security maintenance ensure that your device experience will only improve over time, making these devices a great investment for long-term use.

But what good is a phone if using it is a chore? Well, Samsung’s One UI is silky smooth and super-intuitive to use, so that nothing comes in the way of your experience with your smartphone. Every nuance of it, be it transitions or app loading times, will make you go ‘Wow! I wish I had tried this before.’

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are smartphones like none other. They are waiting to be yours on Samsung.com, Samsung exclusive, partner stores and online retailers, so hurry up and make the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G yours now!

The starting price of just Rs 27,999 is made even more attractive by some easy EMI options. To make sure the awesomeness never ends, Samsung is also offering three months of YouTube Premium for free!

This is a Partnered Post.

Read all the Latest News here