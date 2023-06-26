Say Yes to the World with Lufthansa: Your Gateway to the Best of Europe

India’s love affair with Europe has been a longstanding one - be it all the Karan Johar movies we’ve watched as we came of age, or the smorgasbord of travel and lifestyle content we’ve consumed about Europe’s glittering cities, food festivals, scenic beauty, natural wonders, and architectural marvels.

Europe has something for everyone, and Indians are ready to travel. With increasing disposable income, and a hunger for new food, culture and adventure experiences, young India’s wanderlust is a force to reckon with. The data backs this up: from a mere $11 million a year on foreign travel in FY 2014-15, India now spends over $1 billion a month.

When it comes to Europe, Munich and Frankfurt are two of the most favoured gateways. Munich, located in southern Germany, serves as a major transportation hub and a gateway to several destinations in Europe. It is home to the Munich International Airport, which offers direct flights to many European destinations. It also serves as a major rail hub connecting Munich to major cities such as Berlin, Vienna, and Zurich. Additionally, Munich’s central location makes it an ideal starting point for exploring destinations in Austria, Switzerland, Italy, and the Czech Republic.

Advertisement

Frankfurt, located in central Germany, is another favoured transportation hub and a gateway. Frankfurt’s central location makes it an ideal starting point for exploring destinations in Germany and neighbouring countries such as France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Europe’s extensive rail network provides easy access to other parts of Germany and Europe. Frankfurt International Airport also serves as a major hub for many airlines, including Lufthansa. The airport offers direct flights to many European destinations, including major cities such as Paris, London, and Amsterdam.

While they serve as gateways, Munich and Frankfurt have plenty to offer to the Indian tourist. From wandering the mediaeval streets of Frankfurt’s Altstadt to indulging in the city’s culinary delights, from exploring Munich’s art and culture to skiing in the Bavarian Alps, there is something for everyone in these vibrant German cities.

Advertisement

Attractions in Frankfurt and Germany that Indians are discovering include the iconic Römerberg plaza, which boasts a collection of quaint timber-framed buildings that transport visitors back in time; the Goethe House and Museum, where visitors can learn about the life and work of Germany’s most famous writer, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. Foodies love the famous Apfelwein, a traditional cider that is a Frankfurt staple, as well as the city’s wide array of culinary offerings. Meanwhile, in Munich, visitors can explore the famous Marienplatz square, with its stunning architecture and bustling atmosphere, or head to the Neuschwanstein Castle, the inspiration behind the iconic Disneyland castle. For those looking for a bit of winter wonder, the Bavarian Alps offer some of the best skiing in the world.

However, for those venturing further, Lufthansa, Germany’s flagship carrier, operates flights from both Munich and Frankfurt to various destinations. From Munich, Lufthansa operates direct flights to major European cities such as Paris, London, Madrid, Rome, and Moscow. The airline also offers connecting flights to smaller European destinations. From Frankfurt, Lufthansa operates direct flights to many European cities such as Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, and Lisbon.

Advertisement

In addition, Lufthansa offers connecting flights to other destinations in Europe via its Frankfurt hub, including popular tourist destinations in Italy, Greece, and Spain. With its extensive network and frequent flights, Lufthansa provides convenient travel options for passengers travelling within Europe, with some even priced under 100 Euros.

Europe, at your comfort

Advertisement

Lufthansa is, of course, a great option when flying from India to Frankfurt and Munich. With flights from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, it’s never been easier to reach your destination in Europe, relaxed and happy. In an industry often criticized for treating passengers as mere numbers, Lufthansa has charted a distinct course. Flying transforms into a highly personalized experience, when your preferences for space, privacy, and comfort are uniquely catered to. Lufthansa does it with incredible panache, through a variety of thoughtfully designed seating options.

Advertisement

Economy travelers have various enticing options to select from - from additional seat space to increased legroom to an option that allows you to keep your neighboring seat empty, Lufthansa has thought of it all.

For those seeking a balance between comfort and affordability, Lufthansa’s Premium Economy is the way to go. Passengers can choose between indulging in great inflight entertainment with high-quality noise-canceling headphones, or use the spacious fold-out table to get some work done. It’s a space that transforms into your personal sanctuary in the skies.

When it comes to Business Class, privacy is a given. The seats combine ample space with high partitions and doors that ensure solitude and tranquillity. For taller travellers, an extra-long bed with a flexible privacy screen is available. Lufthansa also helps parents fly easier with their little ones by providing seats with higher partitions, access to a changing table, and easier access to the washroom. Of course, for those of us who are mesmerised by clouds, the window seats offer exceptional privacy in which to indulge ourselves, without waking the neighbouring passengers.

Privacy aside, Business Class is a great space to work in - with extra storage space, extra personal space and good lighting, you’ll arrive at your destination well prepared and rested for that all important meeting.

Of course, the pièce de résistance is the First Class Suite. Simply close the door and enjoy the view above the clouds. Individually controlled lighting creates the right atmosphere, while the extra wide seat converts into a spacious bed at night, to ensure you arrive rested. Combining Lufthansa’s First Class caviar service with a large table, a large, 43-inch, 4K-quality monitor, and wireless, noise cancelling headphones, it’s easy to forget you’re on a plane.

Europe, in your pocket

Even in the biggest holiday budget, rewards and discounts can go a long way. Lufthansa’s Miles & More program offers Lufthansa customers the opportunity to earn award miles not only while flying but also through everyday purchases with almost 40 partner airlines, hotel bookings, and other occasions. These award miles can then be redeemed for upgrades on flights, car rentals, and purchases from Lufthansa WorldShop, which includes premium products in categories as diverse as luggage and cosmetics.

Here too, the program recognises that one size doesn’t fit all. The program has three categories on offer: Frequent travellers receive an increased free baggage allowance, while Senators can use First Class check-in to save valuable time. HON Circle members have access to an exclusive limousine and transfer service to make their arrivals and departures as convenient (and as stylish!) as possible.

When it comes to making the most of your European holiday, Lufthansa stands head and shoulders above the competition in getting you there comfortably, and well rested. With an enviable safety record and on-time performance, Lufthansa invites you to explore and enjoy Europe, at your pace, at your convenience, and at your comfort.