Spreading smiles and celebrating goodness: The grand finale of Happydent & News18’s #MakeADent campaign!

Happydent and News18’s #MakeADent campaign has reached a triumphant conclusion, leaving an indelible mark in all the right ways! It has been an extraordinary journey, focused on shining a bright light on the unsung heroes of our society.

But wait, there’s more!

To wrap up the Season 2 of this incredible campaign with an explosive finale, an ultimate culmination episode has been brought together for you. Get ready to embark on a captivating journey led by extraordinary panelists as they recount unforgettable moments, share inspiring stories, and delve into the transformative impact of the #MakeADent campaign on individuals and communities alike.

Meet the awe-inspiring panelists-

Padmashree Prasoon Joshi: Chairman of McCann Worldgroup, Asia Pacific, and CEO & COO of McCann Worldwide, India. This creative genius has touched hearts with his exceptional work.

Rajesh Ramakrishnan: The Managing Director of Perfetti Van Melle India, bringing the wealth of knowledge and experience to the panel.

Gunjan Khetan: Chief Marketing Officer of Perfetti Van Melle India, an expert in creating impactful campaigns.

During this spectacular episode, our esteemed panelists will dive deep into the incredible impact that the Happydent and News18’s #MakeADent contest had on society. Prepare to be moved by heartwarming stories of kindness and acts of selflessness that brought out the best in people, showcasing the immense power of compassion.

Perfetti Van Melle India and Network18 will also share their unique perspectives during the culmination, as they together provided an opportunity where individuals could share stories of goodness, illuminating the world with their collective positivity.

Mark this momentous occasion on your calendars and set a reminder! You don’t want to miss the grand finale episode of Happydent & News18’s #MakeADent contest. Tune in to CNNNews18 on date> for the broadcast of this unforgettable discussion that will leave you inspired and uplifted.

The culmination episode is an absolute must-watch, where our esteemed panelists will share their thoughts, insights, and experiences, leaving an indelible mark on your hearts.

Remember, kindness knows no boundaries, and the impact of a single act of goodness can resonate far and wide. Let’s continue spreading love, compassion, and positivity, making this world a brighter and happier place, one dent at a time!