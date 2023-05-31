Sustainable is Attainable: Tata Power and Network18's Campaign Sparks Conversations About Building a Restorative Future

At a time when the effects of climate change are reverberating across the globe, India is emerging as a leader in both its green energy transition as well as emissions reduction. Here’s the truly interesting part of this story: in India, it isn’t just the government that is pushing the green energy agenda, but it’s businesses too. As one of the countries most affected by climate change, India’s businesses recognize that sustainability is a part of their business contingency planning. For businesses that want to stand the test of time, longevity will come from sustainable practices.

For the Tata Group, this thought process isn’t new. It is, in fact, a part of their ethos of sustainability that comes from the group’s founding father - Sri Jamshetji Tata. For Tata Power, this translates into a mission to provide clean, abundant and affordable energy to the people of India. Fortunately, Tata Power has exceeded this mission and moved to create an ecosystem where the right people and technology meet the right enablers to create systems and technology that is truly sustainable, economical and adapted to India’s needs.

To further this cause, Tata Power joined hands with News18 Network to launch ‘Sustainable is Attainable’, a campaign that aims to propagate and popularise the use of green and clean energy and to make a sustainable lifestyle attainable for millions of Indians. Through this campaign, Tata Power and News18 Network have raised awareness of several small yet significant changes that citizens can make today, to earn their stripes in the fight against climate change.

Over the past 10 months, the campaign has championed adoption of renewable energy (solar, wind, hybrid) to unlock access to reliable and cost-efficient power, Smart Metres which allow for energy optimization at home and work, Rooftop Solar for cost-effective power at home and work, EZ Home Automation systems to enhance energy optimization, EZ Charge to make it easy to transition to electric vehicle and mobility and many others.

The campaign has attained new highs through the Sustainable is Attainable (SIA) Fest hosted in New Delhi on May 17th. The event brought together Union Ministers, state-level top bureaucrats, Ambassadors, celebrities, and leaders from diverse fields for a powerful dialogue on nearly every aspect of climate change and sustainability, with the objective of creating a platform where solutions and ideas could emerge.

A Sustainable World: Strategies For Clean Energy Transition

The event kicked off with a panel discussion between the Ambassadors of Israel, Denmark, Republic of Uruguay and the Head of the Delegation of the European Union, to India, on the need for a more sustainable world, moderated by Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18.

Advertisement

Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon spoke about the various synergies that are underway between India and Israel’s transition to renewables - particularly when it comes to energy storage, with a significant JV on aluminium air batteries. This, given India’s abundant aluminium reserves is expected to be a game changer. Alberto A. Guani, Ambassador of the Republic of Uruguay talked with pride about Uruguay’s remarkable achievement - it meets 98% of its energy requirements through renewables. It has been an interesting journey from being a country that imported all of its energy in the form of fossil fuels, to one that is exploring green hydrogen as a storage solution for the excess energy it produces.

Advertisement

Mr. Ugo Astuto, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to India, talked about the EU’s emission targets and he too, touched upon the need to diversify their energy supply chain so they can never be blackmailed, as they were early in the Russia-Ukraine war. He also spoke of India’s climate and energy transition partnership optimistically, expressing confidence in India’s ability to scale technology to make it work not just for Europe and India, but for the world at large. Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark to India, too spoke of India’s ability to make technologies scale, and to find more affordable ways to do so. He also remarked on India’s ability to make technology more resilient.

Advertisement

Target 2030 - The Big Renewable Energy Challenge

Advertisement

In the second panel, the conversation centred around India’s Big Renewable Energy Challenge, and progress towards our targets for 2030. CNBC TV18’s Delhi Bureau Chief Parikshit Luthra spoke with Rene Van Berkel, UNIDO; Arunabha Ghosh, Climate Expert & CEO, CEEW; Anurag Jain, Secy, MoRTH and Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy, about the challenges and opportunities surrounding India’s energy transition.

Advertisement

While the discussion spanned topics as diverse as the regulatory framework for electronic mobility, the green hydrogen mission and the role of the PLIs and Indian startups in bringing down costs of emerging green technologies, the conversation that riveted everyone’s attention centred on what it would take for India’s industries to make a seamless transition to green energy.

Advertisement

Arunabha Ghosh explained that while a push was needed on the supply side to get the market moving, it is now time for a pull on the demand side that needs to come from private enterprises. Ashish Khanna chimed in, highlighting the need to encourage the B2B energy market, and giving companies the freedom to source green energy independently. He also stressed the role of decentralised power through solar - rooftop solar, solar pumps and solar microgrids, and how they are enabling both small businesses and the common man to adopt green energy.

Advertisement

Anurag Jain also expressed his optimism on this subject. He drew attention to the fact that the cost of solar power is now only a fraction of what it was in 2010, and it is, in fact, now cheaper than conventional power. Rene Van Berkel championed the cause of energy efficiency: it doesn’t make sense to use green energy wastefully, even in the case where green energy is cheap and abundant.

Advertisement

Balancing India’s Need For Power With Sustainability

Advertisement

Union Minister For Power And New And Renewable Energy, RK Singh and CNBC TV18’s Managing Editor Shireen Bhan had a lively discussion centred on the progress India has made in the past decade on both power capacity addition and transition to green energy. Mr Singh’s enthusiasm (and pride!) was contagious as he talked about India’s ability to face even the extreme heat waves we are seeing now, and their corresponding peaks in energy demand (estimated 230 GW this year), with ease and aplomb. Mr Singh reported that this has become possible as an outcome of the 184000 MW of capacity addition since 2014 - this is the largest capacity addition anywhere in the world, according to Mr Singh.

Advertisement

Mr Singh also touched upon India’s early achievement of the COP 21 NDCs India committed to in 2015 - our commitment was to achieve 40% of our installed power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, and we’re already at 42.8% a whole nine years in advance. He also estimates that we will overshoot our commitment on emissions reduction by a significant margin. Mr Singh credits this achievement to the de-risking of investments in renewable energy in India: by creating transparency and establishing clear processes, GoI has created an ecosystem where govt funds are no longer the driver. Instead, the government serves as a facilitator by calling for bids that are almost always hotly contested. This also includes bids for solar manufacturing capacity.

Advertisement

On India’s Green Hydrogen Mission, Mr Singh already sees India as a leader. He expressed his confidence in exceeding the production target of 5 million tonnes and observed that the global community has also taken cognizance of India’s leadership, as evidenced by Europe’s protectionist measures. Not only will India lead in terms of production volume, but also in terms of cost - Indian green hydrogen is already significantly cheaper.

Advertisement

Making Sustainability Attainable: India’s Green Energy Transition is a Pathway to Economic Revolution

Advertisement

CEO and MD of Tata Power, Dr Praveer Sinha’s impassioned speech impressed upon the need to take concrete action on green energy now, without delay. He also expressed pride in India’s achievements on clean energy, as well as optimism on the achievements yet to come for India’s green energy sector.

Advertisement

“In the last 70 years, the per capita consumption of power has increased many times but we are still one-third of the global average. As India is growing into the third largest economy in the world, India’s power requirement will change drastically. How we meet the additional demand through renewable sources is critical. It is also imperative for us that in our sustainable growth we graduate from just being consumers to ‘prosumers’ - where each one of us is empowered to produce power, use it ourselves and also give it to the community."

Advertisement

He also stressed on the role technology will play in enabling this future through improvements across the board - from better chemistry leading to improvements in battery storage, to new ideas for thermal storage, or improved efficiencies in power generation through renewable sources.

Advertisement

He touched upon the many advantages that our green energy transition will bring to our economy - from powering industrial growth without compromising the planet, to generating high value employment in the green workforce. Per Dr Sinha’s calculations, it has the potential to generate nearly 10 lakh employee employment in next 10 years. Tata Power is, of course, already working on several skill development institutes to enable this.

Advertisement

Constructing Sustainable Built Environments: Nature’s Proven Solutions

Advertisement

Considering that Indian cities are growing rapidly, and even smaller cities are beginning to suffer from heat island effects, architecture needs to be a part of any conversation on mitigating climate risk. Michael Pawlyn, Founder of exploration architecture limited and global thought leader in regenerative design and biomimetic architecture spoke to CNN-News18’s Managing Editor for Special Projects Anand Narasimhan about projects he is undertaking in India, which may shape the way we think about architecture in the future.

Advertisement

Mr Pawlyn stressed on the need to go beyond sustainable architecture, which aims to reduce negative impacts, to restorative architecture, which aims to create positive impacts instead. He illustrated this with an example of how we plan our cities - we need to start by analysing how a mature ecosystem in that part of the world would function: how much carbon would it absorb, how much wildlife would it accommodate, how much oxygen would it produce, how much water would it filter, how much food would it produce, and so on. Those should then become the targets of the new planned city.

Advertisement

The benefit of mimicking nature, as he explained, is that we will always find circularity - the output of one system feeds another. Moreover, we won’t have to deal with new hazardous or toxic waste products if we’re using natural systems.

Advertisement

Rediscovering Our Roots and Finding Synergy with Nature

Advertisement

In line with Michael Pawlyn, Union Minister For Environment Forests And Climate Change, Sri Bhupender Yadav too, spoke of the need to go back to finding natural rhythms and solutions. In his speech, Sri Bhupender Yadav made an impassioned argument in favour of biodiversity as a primary area of focus, in addition to climate change mitigation. He considers the anthropocentric model of development and growth to be the primary cause of the climate problems we face today - we have, in essence, prioritised our own needs as a species above everyone else.

Advertisement

He reminded the audience about the ancient Indian principle of “Prakriti Rakshitey Rakshitaha". Nature protects us, when we protect and nurture all forms of life around us. It invites us to live in harmony with our surroundings in an attitude of cohabitation, rather than dominance. His message to the nation is to lean into our traditionally environment conscious practices and ways of thinking. “The changes we want to bring about will not happen alone, and cannot be owned by just the government or just one entity - it is a collective, whole government, whole society approach to fight climate change, and bring ourselves back into balance", he said.

Advertisement

Raising the Bar on Climate Communication: How to Talk the Talk

Advertisement

In the final panel discussion, Anand Narasimhan spoke with actor, Rahul Bose, Grammy Award winning music producer, & environmentalist, Ricky Kej, and social media influencer & UNDP, Youth Climate Champion, Prajakta Koli about the ways in which climate action and information related to it can be made more palatable for the masses.

Advertisement

Rahul Bose eloquently drew attention to the unseen negative burden of climate change on women in our country - a spectrum of ills ranging from poor nutrition to prostitution that plague women when their villages become unlivable. He talked of climate migration being a problem here and now, and not only in the future. He also calculated, with input from the audience, a way to save 3,75,000 litres of tap water per day in Delhi alone, with just one small act we can all replicate.

Advertisement

While Rahul urged the need for simple, actionable measures, Prajakta focused on the need to communicate in a way that is unthreatening. She urged the need for stories, as opposed to numbers, as a better way to engage younger audiences. Ricky Kej agreed with this approach - his own approach is one of communicating about things in a way that inspires love. He called this the ‘David Attenborough approach’ which relies on our love for nature being the biggest driving force towards protecting it.

Advertisement

Making Sustainable Attainable for Everyone

Advertisement

This is, as Sri Bhupender Yadav said, not the work of one organisation or one government or one nation alone. There is a need to bridge the divide of geography and culture, and pool learning and ideas. This is the space the Sustainable is Attainable Fest has been curated to provide: to serve as a platform and an opportunity to have these types of conversations, exchange ideas and form new collaborations.

Advertisement

As Dr Praveer Sinha so eloquently said, “We owe it to our children, to the future generation. This energy transition is a responsibility and a duty on us. This change will happen only because and only if we take ownership; and not because the government is asking us or because someone is saying that we need to make a difference together. As we create this legacy of a greener, healthier and sustainable world, each one of us will be the catalyst and the champion of the change."

Advertisement

There is plenty that each of us can do to be on the right side of history. We are, after all, at an inflection point where climate change is concerned. The good news is that technologies exist. Political will exists. Organisations are taking up the mantle to make the sometimes expensive changes needed today, to ensure that we all have a planet tomorrow. The bigger cogs are moving.

Advertisement

How can you be left behind? Individual actions have the power to spiral into mass movements. These actions don’t need to be dramatic or heroic. They don’t even need to be expensive or complicated. If you need some inspiration, or if you need to learn more about solutions and steps you can take today, head to Sustainable is Attainable. You can also watch the Full video here, and spread the word.

This is a Partnered Post.