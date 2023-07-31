The Essential Guide to Home Building in India: Always Have a Plan

In India, our homes are where we begin to build our wealth. Owning a home is a matter of pride, and an indication that we are moving up in the world. It is also a place of safety - no matter where we go from here, no matter what happens, we will always have a place to rest, a place to call our own.

Building one’s own home then, is more than just a project, but a culmination of a long journey, and the fruition of a dream.While there is no one-size-fits-all perfect plan, there are some common practices you should consider including in your plan, when you set out for your home build. After all #BaatGharKi hai, and you need to find the best way forward for yourself and your dependents, and their dependents to come.

The most critical stage in building a house is planning

Before constructing anything, consider what you are looking for. Begin by imagining your perfect house and listing the prerequisites. Evaluate the number of bedrooms, facilities, plus any special requirements that your loved ones might have. It is also necessary to consider what lies ahead. Always formulate an expenditure plan that takes into account the following costs: materials, labor, permits, duties, and home loans.

Consider the needs of your family

One of the most significant considerations while constructing a house of your dreams should be the demands of the members of your family. Address your potential requirements, including how your family will increase in size in the future, in addition to everyday factors like everybody’s daily commute, and how many guests your home can accommodate. By taking these elements into account, you can make sure that your future residence will suit the needs of your family both today and in the foreseeable future.

Survey your plot and its area

Ensure that you have measured the precise dimensions of the plot before you begin construction. Perform a survey to figure out the borders of the property you own, set-back demands, and any other crucial details. An optimized structural layout helps maximize the utilization of space while offering a solid base for the structure of your home.

Hire a reputed contractor:

Hire a reputed contractor who is trustworthy, punctual, and competent. Examine his or her qualifications, go through previous work, and ask for referrals. Make sure that you thoroughly lay out the scope of work, the time frame for completion, plus the terms of payment within a legally binding agreement. This way, it’s easier to avoid interruptions to your construction and to stick close to your original timeline.

Advanced construction practices and the estimation of construction

Contact an architect or engineer to develop an accurate cost estimate based on your architectural design. The estimate will help you allocate your money better, and even help avoid unforeseen costs along the way.

It is also a good practice to learn about the latest successful building practices, eco-friendly materials, and new technology. This allows you to make more accurate judgements regarding your construction while still allowing for flexibility and innovation. This way, you’ll end up with a house that is not only visually pleasing but also more sustainable and environment friendly in the long run.

Ensure your permits and documentation are in order

Check that all relevant approvals, permits, and documentation are in place before building the foundation. This involves acquiring municipal authorizations, conducting safety inspections and acquiring appropriate permits. Making sure you have all relevant documentation helps you prevent potential legal problems and other work stoppages.

Conclusion

Building your own home is a significant undertaking, but with careful planning and preparation, it can be a rewarding and fulfilling experience. After all, no one knows your family and their needs better than you do! However, since this is an undertaking that lies outside your area of expertise, it’s good to have someone experienced in your corner.

For many of us, we don’t have an expert like that in our social and family circles. Which means we have to rely on the advice of the people we hire… who can sometimes have their own agendas.

