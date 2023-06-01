Win your Dream Travel Itinerary worth up to Rs 2,00,000 with Agoda’s Dream Itinerary Contest

Calling all globe-trotters, beach-combers, city-strollers, and nature-lovers! Dust off your suitcases, unfold your maps, and uncork your wanderlust: Network18 and Agoda invite you to leap headlong into a travel challenge that could bring your dream itinerary to life!

Have you ever imagined yourself immersed in the pristine beauty of Ladakh, its stark landscapes in bold relief against the vivid blue of the sky? Or maybe it’s Kerala’s backwaters that call out to you: whispering their stories of a verdant and mysterious world, as you glide by in your luxurious houseboat. Or maybe you dream of standing smack in the middle of the vibrant chaos of Bangkok’s floating markets, feeling the city’s pulse beat in time to your own.

Imagine no more. It’s time to plan instead.

This summer, Agoda is inviting you to craft your dream journey, the one you’ve carried in the hidden corners of your heart, perhaps scribbled in a notebook or pinned on a Pinterest board. This is your chance to plot out your perfect escapade. Whether it’s a rejuvenating yoga retreat in Rishikesh, a cultural quest through Sri Lanka’s ancient cities, a culinary tour of the street foods of Kuala Lumpur, or a thrilling wildlife safari in Nepal, your dream is within your grasp.

Here’s how it works. To participate in #AgodaDreamDeals, use Agoda’s website or mobile app and find the deals that make your heart sing - you have Rs 2,00,000 to play with here and your travel must be planned between 17-24 June, 2023. That’s it. Now, find the flights that work for you and your budget, explore Agoda’s fantastic deals on hotels, homes and even apartments! Next, go look at activities. Once you’ve figured it out, detail your itinerary here. No need to book anything yet, just collect all the deals into one glorious itinerary.

To enter the contest, your itinerary must include one return flight and one or more accommodations for the duration of your stay on Agoda. If you include activities, you’ll endear yourself to the selection committee (composed of travel enthusiasts at Network18) some more. You’ll also get points for how creatively you’ve used your funds - the more you stretch your Rupee, the more you’ll impress the committee -! Just don’t exceed the Rs 2,00,000 budget.The best part? You can enter as many times as you want before 12th June, 2023. Just don’t duplicate your itinerary because that’s an automatic disqualification.

And that’s it!

Call your besties, consult your calendar and tell your boss you’re *cough* working from home. It’s time to dream big, plan bravely, and seize this moment. Sketch out the journey your heart yearns for. With Agoda by your side, your dream itinerary could be your next grand adventure.

Contest opens 1st June, 2023.

