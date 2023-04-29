Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister RK Roja Criticises Rajinikanth For Supporting Chandrababu Naidu

Centenary celebrations of legendary actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) were held in Vijayawada on April 28. The event was hosted by NTR’s son Nandamuri Balakrishna. Telugu Desam Party’s president N Chandrababu Naidu, Superstar Rajinikanth, and others also participated in the event. Chandrababu Naidu is the son-in-law of NTR.

On this occasion, Rajinikanth appreciated the TDP president and said that he is a visionary political leader. He added that it is because of Naidu’s vision that Hyderabad has emerged as a high-tech city. Rajinikanth also compared Hyderabad to New York City.

Rajinikanth’s appreciation of Chandrababu Naidu has now drawn criticism from Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister RK Roja. She criticised the veteran actor for his opinion in a conversation with the media in the Bapatla district.

The actress turned politician said that Rajinikanth’s speech at the centenary celebrations is laughable. She further said that Naidu’s rule ended in 2003. According to her, how can the person who couldn’t rule Andhra Pradesh for 20 years be responsible for its development?

Roja also criticised Rajinikanth for saying that NTR is showering blessings on Naidu from heaven. According to the minister, everyone knows that the TDP president had backstabbed NTR. “How, then the late politician, can bless Naidu?" Roja questioned. She also mentioned one of the last statements said by NTR in which he had allegedly said that his son-in-law is a thief and that no one should believe him. Roja added that if Rajinikanth is not aware of this statement, she will send a CD of it to him.

Not only RK Roja, but other leaders from Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) also called out Rajinikanth for supporting Naidu. In a press meeting, YSRCP MLA Kodali Nani said that it is a shame that the veteran actor supported the TDP president. Nani remarked that Rajinikanth “can be a hero in Tamil Nadu but he is a zero in Andhra Pradesh. "

