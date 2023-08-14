10 Best WeTransfer Alternatives To Send Large Files Quickly For Free

WeTransfer Alternatives: WeTransfer is a popular Dutch-based file transfer platform that allows you to send large files over the Internet. This platform has simplified the task of transferring files between devices for free and faster.

However, the free service allows you to send up to 2GB files only. Also, the WeTransfer app is officially banned in India due to national security concerns.

Whatever the reason, there are many similar options like WeTransfer that are faster and safer for transferring files. With these websites and apps, you can upload and share files of all sizes swiftly and securely. So let’s check out some of the 10 best WeTransfer alternatives here.

10 Best WeTransfer Alternatives are:

1. Smash

2. Google Drive

3. Dropbox

4. OneDrive

5. Send Anywhere

6. Firefox Send

7. Terashare

8. Icedrive

9. Hightail

10. Surge Send

Google Drive and Smash are the best among them. Google Drive is a cloud-based storage service from Google that enables users to store and access files online for free. With Google Drive, you can share files or folders, so other people can access, edit, or comment on them.

Smash, on the other hand, is a user-friendly file transfer app that streamlines sharing of large files without the hassle. With its fast approach, it offers a seamless way to send your files digitally. Smash App is pretty similar to WeTransfer and available for both iOS and Android devices. You can simply drag and drop your files and send them to anyone. Just like Google Drive, you can create a link to the files and share them with the email addresses.