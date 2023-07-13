Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » 5G, Cloud To Help India Gaming Market Reach $8.6 Billion By 2027: Report

5G, Cloud To Help India Gaming Market Reach $8.6 Billion By 2027: Report

This growth is attributed to factors like the increasing use of 5G technology, Cloud gaming, gamification, the popularity of esports tournaments, and the use of mobile gaming devices.

Advertisement

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 08:31 IST

New Delhi, India

Industry experts expect that this market requires unique solutions tailored to its specific needs
Industry experts expect that this market requires unique solutions tailored to its specific needs

The gaming market in India, which was worth $2.6 billion in FY2022, is predicted to grow by 27 percent each year. By 2027, it is expected to reach a value of $8.6 billion, according to a new report.

This growth is attributed to factors like the increasing use of 5G technology, Cloud gaming, gamification, the popularity of esports tournaments, and the use of mobile gaming devices.

As per the State of India Gaming report shared during the third edition of the ‘India Gaming Conclave 2023, India’s gaming industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, making it one of the largest global gaming markets.

Industry experts expect that this market requires unique solutions tailored to its specific needs. Companies that understand the Indian gaming market have the opportunity to make a significant impact and showcase their expertise.

Advertisement

“It’s a unique market, which needs solutions of its own. I am sure smarter players will be able to make a distinct mark and show to the world, what makes a right play for this market," said Nitin Goel, Country Manager-India subcontinent, Gameloft.

Some game developers in the country are exploring alternative methods of generating revenue beyond traditional advertising and in-game purchases. For example, integrating products like Gamezop, Quizzop, Newszop, and Astrozop has reportedly resulted in longer gaming sessions and increased lifetime value for these developers.

According to Ninad Chhaya, Senior Vice President, Reliance Games, with advancements in technology and an ever-expanding global audience, the future promises a thrilling journey for gaming companies as well as gamers worldwide.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shiv Thakare On Participating In Reality Shows - 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' & 'Bigg Boss' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • SRK's Jawan To Feature Kiara In Cameo? | Aditya, Ananya Dating | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Break
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • “From immersive experiences to ground-breaking innovations, the gaming landscape is set to redefine entertainment, providing endless excitement and unlocking new realms of imagination. I am glad to be a part of the India Gaming Conclave," Chhaya added.

    (With IANS inputs)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

    first published: July 13, 2023, 08:31 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 08:31 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App