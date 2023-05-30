Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Launched With 13th Gen Intel Core Processor: Price & Specifications

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop: Taiwanese tech giant Acer on Monday launched the new Aspire 5 gaming laptop in India. The new Acer laptop is powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Price And Availability

The Aspire 5 gaming laptop is priced at Rs 70,990, and it is available in all Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Amazon.

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Specifications

With a sleek and lightweight design,the Aspire 5 is a portable gaming laptop that weighs just 1.57 kg. Powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor, this laptop features advanced performance hybrid architecture with up to two Performance-cores (P-cores) and up to eight Efficient-cores (E-cores), managed by Intel Thread Director.

The Aspire 5 gaming laptop comes packed with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and AI-specialized Tensor Cores on GeForce RTX GPUs.

The laptop comes 14.0-inch display comes with IPS technology and boasts a WUXGA 1920 x 1200 resolution, offering a wider viewing angle of up to 170 degrees with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The Aspire 5 gaming laptop claims to be environment-friendly with a mercury-free display and metal chassis.

For connectivity, the laptop has a USB Type-C port that supports full-function capabilities and Thunderbolt 4, transferring large files and connecting to external displays is effortless. The laptop also features the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies.

“As the demand for casual gaming continues to rise, customers are looking for bigger screens and immersive experiences that deliver top-notch performance. With Aspire 5, we have encapsulated high-performance components within a thin and sleek chassis, providing our customers with an optimal gaming experience that can be easily carried anywhere," Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said.