Acer Nitro 5 Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 Processor Launched In India: Price, Availability

Acer on Monday announced the launch of its new ‘Nitro 5’ laptop in India, which features an AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor, GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, up to 32GB of RAM, and a 15.6-inch display with In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology.

Acer Nitro 5 Laptop Price

The new Nitro 5 laptop price in India starts at Rs 79,990 and is available in single 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage at all Acer exclusive stores, Acer E-store and e-commerce platform Flipkart. The company has announced an instant discount of Rs 3000 on the exchange through Flipkart.

“As gaming has been in the spotlight for the past several years, we are proud and thrilled to introduce the latest Nitro 5 laptop to our Indian gamers. It features the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 processors which is a gaming powerhouse with high performance," Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said.

Acer Nitro 5 Specifications

The Acer Nitro 5 laptop offers smooth HD streaming video, and interrupt-free voice and video chats. With up to 8 cores, 16 threads and boost clocks of up to 4.55GHz, this latest version of Nitro 5 delivers game-changing performance, IANS reported.

The Nitro 5 comes with a 15.6-inch display with In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology. It has a QHD resolution, a refresh rate of 165Hz, and a 3ms response screen time. The laptop is backed by a 57.5 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery, which offers up to 8 hours of battery life.

Also, the new laptop is fitted with a Multiplexer (MUX) switch which allows users to manually enable or disable the iGPU. The laptop features dual-fan cooling, dual intakes (top and bottom), and a quad-exhaust port design to sustain peak performance.

For connectivity, the Acer Nitro 5 (2023) has an HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.2 standard with Gen1 and two supported ports. It also comes with Wi-Fi 6E, Ethernet E2600, which allows low latency gaming and streaming uninterrupted HD videos, voice, and video chats.

