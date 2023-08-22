Acer One 8, One 10 Tablets Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Acer has launched its two new tablets — the Acer One 8 and the Acer One 10 — in India. Both tablets are powered by the MediaTek MT8768 octa-core processor, run on the Android 12 OS, and offer expandable storage of up to 1TB via a micro-SD card.

Acer One 8, Acer One 10 Tablets: Price And Availability

According to the company, Acer One 8 and One 10 tablets, starts at Rs 12,990 and 17,990 respectively. There are available in all Acer exclusive stores and e-stores.

Acer One 8, Acer One 10 Tablets: Specifications

The Acer One 8 sports a 8.7-inch WXGA+ IPS screen, while the One 10 boasts a larger 10.1-inch WUXGA IPS Incell Panel Technology display, to provide an immersive viewing experience. Both tablets are powered by the MediaTek MT8768 chipset and operating on the Android 12.0 system, allowing effortless navigation through apps and content.

Additionally, both tablets support expandable storage of up to 1TB through a micro-SD card, ensuring convenient storage and accessibility of apps, files, photos, and media. The tablets incorporate 4G (SIM), WIFI, Bluetooth 5.0 for internet browsing and quick data transfer. They also come with GPS capabilities for accurate navigation and location-based services