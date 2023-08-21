Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Adobe Co-founder John Warnock Passes Away At 82

Photoshop maker Adobe's cofounder John Warnock died on Saturday aged 82, the company said in a statement early on Sunday.

Reuters

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 07:35 IST

California, USA

Adobe's other co-founder Charles Geschke also passed away last year.
The cause of his death was not disclosed.

    • “It is a sad day for the Adobe community and the industry for which he has been an inspiration for decades," Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said in an email sent to employees.

    Warnock co-founded Adobe in 1982 with Charles Geschke. He retired as CEO in 2000 and was chairman of the board, a position he shared with Geschke, until 2017.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: August 21, 2023, 07:35 IST
    last updated: August 21, 2023, 07:35 IST
