AFib History Feature Now Available For Apple Watch Users In India: How To Set Up

Apple India has announced the availability of the Atrial fibrillation (AFib) History feature on the Apple Watch Series 4 and later for users on watchOS 9. The ECG app and irregular rhythm notification on Apple Watch can identify potential signs of AFib.

AFib is a type of irregular heart rhythm where the upper chambers of the heart beat out of sync with the lower chambers.

According to the company, Apple Watch Users in the country now can now set up AFib History by updating their iPhones to the latest version of iOS and Apple Watch to the latest version of watchOS.

Here’s How To Set Up AFib History

- Update your iPhone to the latest version of iOS and Apple Watch to the latest version of watchOS.

- On iPhone, open the Health app.

-Tap Browse, then tap Heart.

- Tap AFib History.

- Tap Set Up, then tap Get Started.

- Enter Date of Birth.

- Select Yes to indicate that you have been diagnosed with AFib by a doctor, then tap Continue.

- Tap Continue to learn more about AFib History, the results, and life factors.

- Tap Done.

Users can also view their history in greater detail in the Health app. On iPhone, open the Health app. Tap Browse, then tap Heart. Tap AFib History. If users have AFib History saved to Favorites, they can also access it from the Summary tab.