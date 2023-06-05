After Apple Watch, This May Be Apple’s Biggest Product Launch- XR Headset

Apple’s big day is here where we get to see new products and know the latest features that iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch users will be getting later this year. The company’s developer conference is not just aimed at the community but millions across the globe have a keen eye on the event. And this year’s WWDC 2023 keynote is likely to show us some very exciting products like the rumoured Mixed Reality (XR) headset and ecosystem from Apple.

Apple has been working on this product for a few years and now it feels ready to showcase it in front of the world. So what does the XR headset promise and how Apple plans to stand out of the crowd with its new product. Here’s a quick-round up of its features, hardware specs expected and the pricing.

xrOS - Platform Powering the XR Headset

The XR headset and its success will depend on the effectiveness of the platform which is being called xrOS. Apple is building an ecosystem which means developers need to come on board to build apps and other use cases for the device. The xrOS promises the best software experience from Apple which would be pivotal if the hardware has to make its mark. The xrOS is likely to use the design elements from macOS and even iOS and give you the ideal virtual reality UI that is low on complexity and focuses on delivering productivity.

The Mixed reality aspect of the device means you switch between virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) and this transition will happen via the software, where the xrOS has to do the bulk of the work. We have seen concept renders of the software but only Apple can show us what it has worked on, which we will know later on Monday.

XR Headset For The Pros

Apple has set its sights on the business segment with its XR headset not only because of its rumoured $3000 (Rs 2.4 lakh approx) price tag but the general use case. The company can make a strong case for the healthcare, IT or construction giants to consider adopting the headset which could revolutionise their workforce.

Medical staff can rely on both VR and AR for surgeries and further advancements in treatments. Apple has always made everyone else sit up and notice. The XR headset could show us whether the ecosystem has a future that is limited to the premium class or will it eventually trickle down the food chain.

As per reports from 9to5Mac, the XR headset is likely to feature a micro OLED display with a display density of 4000 pixels per inch and a whopping 5000 nits of peak targeted brightness. Apple will have health warnings, making sure that people with certain conditions are not using the headset.

XR Headset To Make Tim Cook’s Legacy

We have been hearing reports about issues regarding the launch of the XR headset. Apple has faced scepticism from its own employees regarding its design, pricing and features. Tim Cook and his senior team has decided that the device is ready for public release, which puts the onus on Cook and Co. to live up to those expectations and ensure it has a release date soon rather than later.