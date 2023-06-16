Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
AI-Powered LinkedIn Ads Looks to Expand Reach Amid Economic Uncertainty

This comes after LinkedIn introduced AI features to help advertisers write ad content, part of a strategy to expand its ads business

June 16, 2023

Microsoft Corp-owned LinkedIn said on Thursday it was working on a video advertising product that would allow marketers to target users of the professional networking site while they watch content on streaming services.

This comes after LinkedIn introduced AI features to help advertisers write ad content, part of a strategy to expand its ads business at a time when economic uncertainties have hit advertising budgets.

“In-stream video ads can change the way brands and buyers reach and engage their audiences," Penry Price, vice president of marketing solutions at LinkedIn, told Reuters.

LinkedIn’s revenue jumped 34% to $3.5 billion last year, helped by advertising demand and a strong job market.

    • The company generates revenue from ad sales and subscriptions for recruiters, job seekers and sales professionals.

    The Information reported the news earlier on Thursday.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

