AI Will Revolutionise Digital Age, Says Samsung's JB Park Ahead Of Galaxy Unpacked Event

In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18 ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung South West Asia, said that Artificial Intelligence excites him the most when it comes to evolving technologies.

JB Park said that the prospect of self-learning artificial intelligence would unfold unprecedented opportunities in the digital age. When it comes to regulation, he emphasised the importance of setting up proper guardrails to achieve the sustainable development of the technology.

He said that like any technological advancement, the development of AI requires a well-defined regulatory framework established by the government. Park also expressed concerns about AI systems becoming self-aware and cautioned against using AI for harmful purposes. He stressed the importance of being cautious when deploying AI in the defense industry.

Regarding India, he reflected on whether the country should adopt a model similar to South Korea’s approach of promoting national champions to achieve developmental goals. He cited the success of South Korea’s strategy, where major developmental and growth challenges were assigned to domestic champions.

Earlier this year, speaking to News18.com, Samsung global mobile business head Dr. TM Roh said that Samsung is also working on generative AI technology.

“Samsung has already incorporated on-device AI technologies to camera, performance management and more. Also, we are actively collaborating with Microsoft, Google and other newly emerging partners to develop generative AI technologies. Going forward AI technology will play an important role to advance the smartphone industry," said Dr. TM Roh President & Head of Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics in response to a question asked during a media interaction.