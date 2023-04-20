Trends :SpaceX Twitter Blue TickApple Delhi StoreRedmi Smart Fire TVApple iPhone 15
Home » Tech » All Legacy Blue Check Marks To Go Away Today, Elon Musk Says 'Quite A Day'

All Legacy Blue Check Marks To Go Away Today, Elon Musk Says 'Quite A Day'

Twitter Blue in India will cost Rs 9,400 a year (or Rs 900 a month) for individual users.

Advertisement

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 14:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter announced that on April 20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks".
Twitter announced that on April 20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks".

The D-Day is finally here for legacy Blue check mark owners on Twitter and the micro-blogging platform was all set to remove all Blue badges at once on Thursday.

According to its CEO Elon Musk, it is “shaping up to be quite the day!"

Twitter announced that on April 20, “we are removing legacy verified checkmarks".

“To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue. Organisations can sign up for Verified Organisations," the company said.

Advertisement

Twitter Blue in India will cost Rs 9,400 a year (or Rs 900 a month) for individual users.

RELATED NEWS

The users can also get Blue Verified for $7 a month if they sign up via web browser, Musk had announced.

In its earlier effort to remove legacy accounts with Blue check marks, the company apparently did not have the backend technology to remove around 4.2 lakh legacy accounts with Blue ticks all at once.

According to The Washington Post, there were technical challenges to removing so-called blue ticks quickly at scale and the only way to do it currently was through a manual approach.

Musk had earlier given a deadline of April 1 to remove all legacy accounts with Blue verification. The company has so far only removed the Blue tick for The New York Times.

Twitter is also reportedly planning to give a $1,000 checkmark free to the top 10,000 organisations by follower count.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

first published: April 20, 2023, 14:26 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 14:28 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Eid 2023 Outfit Ideas Inspired By Bollywood Divas: Sonam Kapoor In Anarkali, Sara Ali Khan In Sharara, Aditi Rao Hydari In Kurta

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Oozes Oomph In Green Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Red Carpet Looks