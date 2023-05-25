All Major Announcments From PlayStation Showcase: Spider-Man 2 Gameplay, New Handheld And More

Sony’s PlayStation Showcase, which took place after a period of almost 600 days, has finally wrapped up, running over one hour and ten minutes—featuring new announcements, the revival of Marathon by Bungie, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay, and even hardware announcements including the new handheld remote play device called Project Q, and new PlayStation wireless earbuds for the PS5 and PC.

Here are the major announcements from the PlayStation Showcase 2023:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gameplay

We finally got our first-ever look at Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay, and Sony did it justice by showing over 10 minutes of an action-packed sequence featuring both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. We also got to see Spider-Man’s Venom-driven powers and the first look at Kraven the hunter.

The gameplay concluded with both Peter and Miles chasing the Lizard in a fast-paced chase. Also, we got a glimpse of the Symbiote-driven aggression by Peter Parker, foreshadowing a fight between Peter and Miles. There is still no release date yet, but Sony says that the game will launch in Fall 2023.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Like we—and other industry experts—had predicted, Sony finally surprised everyone with a CGI teaser of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, which is likely going to be a remake of the classic PlayStation 2 title, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. We are beyond excited for the game, but no release date or launch window is known yet. The game, however, is going to be multiplatform and launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Bungie’s Marathon

After Sony acquired Bungie for $3.6 billion, there were expectations from the company to focus more on live services and a push for going multi-platform, and it seems the return to Marathon—a sci-fi PvP extraction shooter—signifies the same. Sony says that Marathon is currently in development for PlayStation 5 and PC and will feature cross-play and cross-save. Moreover, it is claimed that the game isn’t a remake of the 1994 classic but “something new."

PlayStation VR 2 Games

It has just been a couple of months since the PS VR 2 launched, and we are already starting to see more games being announced for the system. During the show, Sony unveiled that a VR mode for the recently released Resident Evil 4 remake is in development, and we also saw titles like Crossfire: Sierra Squad and Meta’s Beat Saber.

New Hardware: PlayStation Project Q and new wireless earbuds

There were rumblings in the gaming community about Sony releasing a new handheld system, and in a way, the rumors turned out to be true as Sony did unveil Project Q—an 8-inch handheld remote play device for the PS5, which works over Wi-Fi and lets users stream installed games in 1080P at up to 60fps. Internally known as ‘Project Q’ (might not be the retail name), it will retain all the native features of the Sony DualSense controller—including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

Additionally, Sony also unveiled PlayStation-branded wireless earbuds for PS5 and PC—which allow for lossless audio. The exact availability of these products is not known, but they are expected to release this year itself.