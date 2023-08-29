Amazon CEO Warns Employees: No More WFH, Get Back To Office Or Else…

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has taken a clear stand that if Amazon employees do not join back office and attend office for at least 3 days in a week then they could lose their jobs. This is not the first time that the Amazon CEO has told employees to get back to work. In early 2023, he had made a similar statement but employees had ‘protested’ and few even resigned from their jobs at Amazon instead of returning back to ‘main hubs’. However, according to a report by Business Insider, Jassy has made it clear to Amazon employees. “It’s not going to work out for you," he said.

“It’s past the time to disagree and commit," he said, adding that “if you can’t disagree and commit… it’s probably not going to work out for you at Amazon because we are going back to the office at least three days a week," Jassy was quoted by Business Insider.

It’s like a ‘judgement call: Amazon CEO

Jassy also mentioned that getting all employees back to office is like a “judgement call" and he does not like the fact that it is unfair for some employees to return to office while others refuse. “It’s not right for all of our teammates to be there three days a week and for people to refuse to do so," according to the report.

Back in February 2023, the CEO Andy had asked its employees to return to office physically at least three days a week. Jassy in an official blog post said it is easier to learn, model, practice, and strengthen the company’s culture when employees are in the office together most of the time and surrounded by colleagues.