Amazon Prime Video Adds New Dialogue Boost Feature: Here's How It Works

Amazon’s Prime Video on Wednesday said that it is rolling out a new accessibility feature called Dialogue Boost in India. The new feature will let you increase the volume of dialogue relative to background music and effects, creating a more comfortable and accessible viewing experience.

This new feature that allows customers to self-select their preferred dialogue volume is the latest addition to Prime, according to the company.

Dialogue Boost Availability

According to the company, Dialogue Boost is available across all devices that support the Prime Video experience and offers a capability that was previously only available to customers with high-end theater systems, specialized audio equipment, or select smart TVs.

Customers can now access Dialogue Boost on select Amazon Originals including “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan," “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and Harlem, as well as movies including The Big Sick, Beautiful Boy, and Being the Ricardos.

The feature will become available on additional titles this year.

How To Find Dialogue Boost

- During playback, customers can view and choose which level of Dialogue Boost they would like to use via the audio and subtitles drop-down menu.

- The audio tracks are labeled “English Dialogue Boost: Medium" and “English Dialogue Boost: High."

- The detail page for a title will indicate whether Dialogue Boost is available.

How Dialogue Boost Works

Dialogue Boost analyzes the original audio in a movie or series and intelligently identifies points where dialogue may be hard to hear above background music and effects. Then, speech patterns are isolated and audio is enhanced to make the dialogue clearer.

This AI-based approach delivers a targeted enhancement to portions of spoken dialogue, instead of a general amplification at the center channel in a home theater system. As a result, Dialogue Boost can be enjoyed anywhere the Prime Video experience is available.

“At Prime Video, we are committed to building an inclusive, equitable, and enjoyable streaming experience for all our customers. Our library of captioned and audio described content continues to grow, and by leveraging our technological capabilities to create industry-first innovations like Dialogue Boost, we are taking another step to create a more accessible streaming experience," said Raf Soltanovich, VP of Technology at Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

