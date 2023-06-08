Trends :Nord CE 3 Lite ReviewPoco F5 5GAmazonRealme 11 Pro SeriesXiaomi
Home » Tech » Amazon Plans Ad Tier for Prime Video Streaming Service: Report

Amazon Plans Ad Tier for Prime Video Streaming Service: Report

Discussions around the Amazon Prime ad tier have been going on for several weeks, according to the report

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 01:29 IST

United States of America (USA)

The logo of streaming service Amazon Prime Video is seen in this illustration picture taken March 5, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
The logo of streaming service Amazon Prime Video is seen in this illustration picture taken March 5, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

Amazon.com is planning to launch an advertising-supported tier of its Prime Video streaming service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Discussions around the ad tier have been going on for several weeks, according to the report, and follow the launch of similar plans by rivals Netflix and Walt Disney.

The streaming industry has been facing a slowdown in new sign-ups as subscribers struggling with high inflation and interest rates dial back entertainment spending and other discretionary expenses.

The WSJ report also said Amazon was holding discussions with Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount Global about adding the ad-based tiers of their streaming services through Prime Video Channels.

Advertisement

Warner Bros Discovery and Paramount did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment, while Amazon declined to comment.

Shares of Amazon were lower more than 3% on Wednesday, in line with a weak broader market.

“In recent years, Prime Video has gotten more aggressive about running promos prior to its shows and including ad-filled sports broadcasts," said Ross Benes, Insider Intelligence principal analyst.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Sports coverage on Prime Video already comes with ads.

    “Officially putting ads into Prime Video allows Amazon to centralize its audience and be more consistent with branding," Benes added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: June 08, 2023, 01:29 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 01:29 IST
    Read More