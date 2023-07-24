Android 14 Could Offer SMS Feature Via Satellite Tech, Pixel Users Could Get It First

Android 14 could be the first mobile platform that could bring the SMS feature to phones via the satellite technology. We all know that iPhone 14 series got the satellite tech first, but other brands have started adopting the technology, with the likes of Samsung expected to bring it for the Galaxy S24 series next year.

But Android might have a leg up over its competitor, especially as the mobile platform could support SMS through satellite, which isn’t available for the iPhone users.

The details of this feature come via the this Team Pixel account, which claims SMS satellite feature will be added to Android but it needs the compatible hardware to support, which is completely up to handset manufacturers to offer.

The post also says that Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones will be the first to offer the SMS-centric satellite feature. The Pixel 8 series is launching in the next few months, and it is likely that Google’s team has more details to share about this tech, most likely in October during the launch event. The account is not officially associated with Google so we would take the news with a pinch of salt.

Apple has shown the true purpose of the satellite tech, which has already helped people stuck in remote areas to call the rescue teams. Hikers and other adventure enthusiasts can now feel relaxed while going to remote parts of the world and contact agencies if they get stuck.