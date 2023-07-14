Android Games Will Now Officially Work On Your PC: Google Brings Play Games Beta To India

Android users in India can finally enjoy the games on the big screen now that Google is launching the Play Games beta version to the country this week. The company says with this service, you can play the popular mobile games on phones, tablets, Chromebooks and PCs as well. The availability comes in English and Hindi languages for now, with more likely to be added in the near future. The Play Games on PC beta is also coming to 60 new regions, in addition to its availability in India from this month.

“With Google Play Games on PC, players can easily browse, download, and play mobile games on their PCs which allow users to take advantage of larger screens and improved controls with mouse and keyboard inputs," Google explains in its blog post here. The best part about this feature is that you can sign into any of these devices with your Google account and pick up the game from where you left it off on another device.

Google says the minimum PC requirement to run these games have been revised, so that more people can enjoy the games on the big screen. Here are the requirements:

- OS: Windows 10 or higher

- Storage: 10GB SSD space

- Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 or similar

- CPU: 4 physical core units

- RAM: 8GB

- Windows admin account

- Hardware virtualisation to be enabled

If your PC meets all these criterias then you can download the Play Games beta from here.