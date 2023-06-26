Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Android Users Face Fewer Usability Problems Compared To iOS: Report

Android Users Face Fewer Usability Problems Compared To iOS: Report

According to smartphone comparison service provider Green Smartphones, Android is 58 per cent easier to use than Apple’s operating system.

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 08:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Users of Android are less likely to encounter usability problems than their iOS counterparts, suggesting that Android may be a more intuitive operating system, a new report has shown.

According to smartphone comparison service provider Green Smartphones, Android is 58 per cent easier to use than Apple’s operating system.

The report analysed 12 common operations such as “how to screen record", “how to share my location", “how to take a screenshot", and others on Android and iOS.

Following analysis, Android outperformed iOS in ten of these twelve areas, with fewer users needing to look up instructions. Android only trailed iOS in screenshots and QR code scanning, where iOS appeared more intuitive to users.

    • Moreover, the report said that “about 2,26,000 monthly searches are made by users looking to perform basic to intermediate-level tasks on Android, compared to around 3,58,000 on iOS — a 58.41 per cent difference. This is despite the fact that the total number of iPhone users has only just slightly eclipsed the number of Android users in the US".

    The report examined Google search volume in the US and used the average monthly search volume for the previous 12 months for the analysis.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

