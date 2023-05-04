Apple Accused Of Throttling iPhones in UK, Faces Lawsuit Worth Billions

Apple continues to face allegations that it has purposely throttled iPhones for users to degrade the battery units. We have heard these reports before, and now, the company faces a 1.6 billion pound lawsuit in the UK accusing Apple of throttling iPhone 6 and 6s models.

The lawsuit has been filed by Justin Gutmann on behalf of the users from the UK who have been affected by this malpractice which is termed as the batterygate. The lawsuit claims Apple knowingly slowed down the performance of the iPhone models to reduce the battery degradation.

Apple has faced similar legal cases in other countries earlier, including the US where the company managed to settle the case, Gutmann’s lawyers have pointed out during the lawsuit in the UK. Battery throttling is a big issue and Apple was forced to replace the batteries of the ageing iPhone models at a lower price to offset the damages faced by the iPhone users. It seems Gutmann and Co. are looking for a similar redressal for the UK consumers as well.

Advertisement

Having said that, Apple is looking to block the lawsuit and wants to raise an appeal to the London Tribunal. The iPhone maker’s lawyers claim the lawsuit is baseless, which is hard to understand, especially since Apple had already apologised for a similar act back in 2017.

The company also believes the quantum of the lawsuit doesn’t add up as it claims that only a small fraction of the iPhone 6 and 6s models have defective batteries, and the company is already giving them a free replacement.

Apple has been facing multiple antitrust cases, and in the EU region, the company has been forced to comply with new charging standard norms that could finally bring us the first-ever iPhone model with USB C charging.

Advertisement

That’s not all, the regulators want Apple to permit sideloading of apps on iPhone, something the company has vehemently objected to over the years. It will be interesting to see how the UK lawsuit on the subject pans out, or if Apple manages to get the case out of the court like before.

Read all the Latest Tech News here