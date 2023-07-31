Apple Acknowledges Screen Time Bug On iPhones And iPads: All Details

Apple is fixing a bug in its Family Sharing system that is reportedly stopping screen time limits set by parents for kids. The tech giant told The Wall Street Journal that it is “working on solutions".

“We are aware that some users may be experiencing an issue where Screen Time settings are unexpectedly reset," the company was quoted as saying in the report.

“We take these reports very seriously and we have been, and will continue, making updates to improve the situation," it added.

Apple was set to fix the bud issue in May, but apparently the problem has persisted.

Apple’s Family Sharing system allows parents to put usage limits on their kids’ devices.

Family Sharing makes it easy for up to six family members to share music, films, TV programmes, apps, books, subscriptions including iCloud+ and more, all without sharing an Apple ID.

Screen Time lets parents know how much time kids spend on apps, websites, and more. This way, they can make more informed decisions about how they use devices.