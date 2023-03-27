Apple AirPods 3 May Not Come With USB-C Charging Case: All Details Here

The Cupertino-bases tech Apple is reportedly not planning to release AirPods 3 with a USB-C port, unlike the latest version of AirPods Pro that may come with the feature later this year.

According to Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company doesn’t seem to have any plans for USB-C versions of AirPods 2 and 3. Kuo’s comments have drawn attention as Apple plans to release a revised version of AirPods Pro with a USB-C port.

“I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, with mass shipments expected in 2Q23-3Q23. By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3," he wrote on Twitter.

However, the speculations suggest that Apple may not add the feature to the fourth-generation AirPods either. On the other hand, the company is reportedly working on a cheaper version of AirPods called “AirPods Lite" to compete with affordable wireless earbuds.

AirPods currently come in four different models, ranging from second-generation AirPods to the advanced AirPods Max, and are popular despite their high prices. According to Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, demand for AirPods is expected to drop by 2023.

In related news, Apple recently showcased its mixed-reality headset to the company’s top 100 executives in the Steve Jobs Theater last week, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Despite similarities with Meta’s headsets and the metaverse, the iPhone maker is expected to pitch the device as something that differs from existing offerings.

The device will also offer tools for artists, designers, and engineers, enabling drawing and image editing in 3D space. There will also be applications for editing virtual reality video using hand gestures, a report from MacRumors said.

Some employees have allegedly speculated that Apple could again delay the headset’s launch, even though manufacturing is now underway for an unveiling in June, it added.

