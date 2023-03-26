Apple AirPods Pro 2 With USB Type-C Port Likely To Launch This Year: What To Expect

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Launch: In some good news for Apple fans, the US-based tech giant is reportedly planning to launch its second-generation AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case later this year.

Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the mass shipments of Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB charging case are expected to begin in the second to the third quarter. The second-generation AirPods Pro launched in September 2022 with a Lightning charging case. The updated version of the second-generation AirPods Pro would have a USB-C charging case instead, the MacRumors reported.

He also added that Apple has no plans to release a new version of the third-generation AirPods with a USB-C port, despite intending to do so with a new version of the second-generation AirPods Pro later this year.

In a tweet, Kuo explained that Apple “currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3." As per the report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is apparently planning to release a revised version of the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ with a USB-C port later this year.

According to MacRumors, Kuo’s comment likely suggests that Apple is holding off for the fourth-generation AirPods to offer a USB-C port on the device. The current version of the AirPods Pro charging case features a built-in speaker that can play a sound when the case is misplaced, an opening to attach a lanyard, a U1 chip for Find My support, and newly added compatibility with the Apple Watch charger.

Also, All four iPhone 15 models coming later this year are expected to be equipped with a USB-C port, so there are chances that the AirPods Pro charging case to switch to USB-C as well.

The brand recently switched the Apple TV’s Siri Remote from Lightning to USB-C last year and other accessories like the MagSafe Battery Pack are rumored to follow eventually.

