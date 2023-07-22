Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Apple And Air India Could Be Looking At Collaborating: What We Know

Apple And Air India Could Be Looking At Collaborating: What We Know

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, who visited Apple's headquarters in Palo Alto, California, said that Apple and Tata-backed Air India are exploring new opportunities for collaboration.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 11:04 IST

Palo Alto, California, USA

Apple and Tata-backed Air India could be looking at a collaboration.
Apple and Tata-backed Air India could be looking at a collaboration.

Apple and Tata-backed Air India are looking at collaborating to explore new opportunities together, Air India CEO, Campbell Wilson, said visiting Apple’s headquarters in Palo Alto, California. 

“Dr Satya Ramaswamy and I, together with some of our colleagues, spent time at Apple’s head office in Palo Alto to explore opportunities for even deeper collaboration, as well as Stanford University to discuss some of the most advanced thinking in areas such as inventory and pricing optimisation, improved engine and emission performance, and other cutting-edge topics," Campbell Wilson told Air India employees in an internal company mail. 

Although the nature of Air India’s collaboration with Apple is unclear, it is undeniable that Apple is gradually increasing its focus on India. Two flagship Apple Stores have already opened in the country, and more may be on the way. Additionally, India is expected to account for 18% of Apple’s global iPhone production by 2025—owing to growing interest—and the reduction in dependency on China for Apple’s manufacturing needs.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Oppenheimer Beats Barbie In India | Ranbir, Arjun Step Out | Ram Charan, Upasana's Pic With Daughter

    • According to a report by the Financial Express, sources say that Air India and Apple are in talks to collaborate on a project that would use Apple’s technology to improve the passenger experience and convenience. The report also states that in May, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson announced that the airline would be using Apple’s flight-planning software for its pilots.

    Air India is also one of Apple’s largest customers of its iPad lineup, and hence, the Indian airline might be looking a better integration of the same with its in-flight systems.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shaurya SharmaShaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology....Read More

    first published: July 22, 2023, 11:04 IST
    last updated: July 22, 2023, 11:04 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App