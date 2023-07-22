Apple And Air India Could Be Looking At Collaborating: What We Know

Apple and Tata-backed Air India are looking at collaborating to explore new opportunities together, Air India CEO, Campbell Wilson, said visiting Apple’s headquarters in Palo Alto, California.

“Dr Satya Ramaswamy and I, together with some of our colleagues, spent time at Apple’s head office in Palo Alto to explore opportunities for even deeper collaboration, as well as Stanford University to discuss some of the most advanced thinking in areas such as inventory and pricing optimisation, improved engine and emission performance, and other cutting-edge topics," Campbell Wilson told Air India employees in an internal company mail.

Although the nature of Air India’s collaboration with Apple is unclear, it is undeniable that Apple is gradually increasing its focus on India. Two flagship Apple Stores have already opened in the country, and more may be on the way. Additionally, India is expected to account for 18% of Apple’s global iPhone production by 2025—owing to growing interest—and the reduction in dependency on China for Apple’s manufacturing needs.